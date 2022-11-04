Read full article on original website
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
Downtown Tyler building to be demolished because of storm damage
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A vacant Smith County building was “heavily damaged” during Friday’s storms. Crews from the Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments worked Monday morning to clear the debris at 218 E. Line St. The parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street is […]
Here is Your Own Piece of Paradise in Arp, Texas
Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge
WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX
Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
Bubba’s 33 Opens Up Tyler, TX Location: First Look Inside
If you happened to be in the area of Broadway Square in Tyler earlier today, you may have noticed a lot of ENERGY in the area and a lot of people standing in line outside of Tyler's newest restaurant Bubba's 33. Tylerites have been clamoring for Bubba's to come to...
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
FREE READ: District Champion Jefferson Bulldogs to face Mineola in Round 1 of Texas High School Football Playoffs
The Jefferson Bulldogs will open the Texas High School Football playoffs Friday, Nov. 11 against Mineola. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill High School, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. District...
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornados hit East Texas on Friday, 9 total
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornados touched down in East Texas during Friday’s severe weather. NWS also said that at least nine tornados touched down across all Texas on Friday. NWS released the following map of confirmed and potential tornado paths from across East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana: The following […]
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"
Marshall, TX -- They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. a church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
Some Weekend Fun Looking Back on the Tyler and Longview, Texas Kmart Stores
The other day, we were having an interesting watercooler talk about Kmart here at the radio station. We were just reminiscing about the locations the store was at in both Tyler and Longview and how each of those locations have changed over the years. It lead into doing some crack research into if the retail chain was even in operation anymore.
Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
