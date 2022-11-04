ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Here is Your Own Piece of Paradise in Arp, Texas

Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
ARP, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX

Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
KILGORE, TX
KSLA

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"

Marshall, TX -- They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. a church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage

Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
MARSHALL, TX
