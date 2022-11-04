Read full article on original website
Australia to Bid to Co-Host 2026 UN Climate Summit with Under Threat Pacific Neighbors
Sydney — Australia will launch a bid with Pacific nations to hold the United Nations climate summit in 2026. For years Australia lagged behind other developed countries on its climate action. A conservative government — in power for almost a decade until it lost an election in May — was a staunch supporter of the fossil fuel industry.
US Officials Hope Confidence Campaign Pays Off for Midterm Elections
Washington — U.S. voters and election security officials are bracing for potential disruptions, meddling and even violence as millions of Americans head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the country's midterm elections. According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, just over half of Americans (51%) say violence at...
North Korea: Missile Tests Are Preparation for an Attack
North Korea’s military said Monday that missile tests last week were preparation for striking South Korean and U.S. military targets. The military also said the tests were an answer to large U.S. and South Korean air force drills. This year’s drills involving the U.S. and South Korea were the...
Traders Say Equatorial Guinea Border Closure Ahead of Elections Hurts Business
Yaounde — Traders in the Cameroon town of Kiossi, on the border with Equatorial Guinea, say business is suffering after the land border was closed last week ahead of November 20 elections. Equatorial Guinea says it closed the border to prevent what it calls “infiltration of mercenaries who want to destabilize the elections.” Political analysts say President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who came to power in a 1979 coup and is Africa's longest still-serving leader, is sure to win.
US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks, Washington Post Reports
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power,The Washington Post reported Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the...
South Korea's Yoon Apologizes for Halloween Crush, Vows Justice
Seoul, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems. The October 29 crush killed 156 people,...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 8
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:28 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said he was open to talks with Russia, but only "genuine" negotiations that would restore Ukraine's borders, grant it compensation for Russian attacks and punish those responsible for war crimes.
South American Fans Bite Their Nails Over World Cup Chances — and Inflation
SAO PAULO — In South America, home to the some of the world's starriest soccer players from Argentina's Lionel Messi to Brazil's Neymar, avid fans are starting to get jitters about their countries' World Cup chances — and the rising cost of supporting them. The region of about...
COP27 Puts Climate Compensation on Agenda for First Time
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Delegates at the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering. "This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the...
Iran Says It Tested a Satellite-Carrying Rocket
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tested a new satellite-carrying rocket Saturday, according to state media reports. State television said the Ghaem-100 satellite carrier was launched from a desert site, without revealing an exact location. The reports said the rocket has the capacity to place an 80-kilogram satellite into orbit 500 kilometers...
North Korea Says Launches Were Simulated Attack, as South Recovers Missile Parts
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea said Monday that its recent missile launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a "dangerous war drill," while the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast. Last...
Observers Warn of Lebanon Power Vacuum
AMMAN, JORDAN — Observers are warning of a power vacuum in Lebanon after President Michel Aoun left the presidential palace on Sunday, October 30, a day before completing his term in office, with no replacement. After multiple voting sessions, Lebanon’s parliament still has not elected a president. It’s a...
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Lack of Air Superiority Exacerbated Due to Poor Training
Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia's loss of experienced air crew members during the invasion of Ukraine is contributing to Russia's "lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training," and "heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones." The U.K. said Russia's air...
Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster
London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal
The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft's planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty
Amnesty International: Italy Not Adhering to Law of the Sea
The captain of Humanity 1, a German charity rescue ship, was ordered to leave the port of Catania Sunday after 144 rescued migrants were allowed to disembark, but 35 people remained on board. The captain refused to leave. Italy allowed the ship carrying 179 migrants to enter the Sicilian port...
Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
As Midterm Elections Near, Twitter Turmoil Raises Misinformation Concerns
Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter comes as the U.S. holds midterm elections this week, with observers warning that online misinformation about the credibility of the electoral process can have real-world effects. Is Twitter, under Musk, ready? Tina Trinh reports. Michelle Quinn contributed.
UK Reports Dismissals of Russian Commanders Since Ukraine Invasion
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence report about Ukraine that there has been a “series of dismissals of senior Russian military commanders since the onset of the invasion in February 2022." The report said, “These dismissals represent a pattern of blame against senior Russian military...
Suspect in N. Korea Sanctions Violation in Singapore, Police Say
SINGAPORE — A Singaporean businessman wanted by the United States on suspicion of violating sanctions on North Korea is in the city-state where he is under investigation, Singapore police said. In a statement issued late Saturday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they have sought clarification from their U.S....
