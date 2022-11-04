ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Australia to Bid to Co-Host 2026 UN Climate Summit with Under Threat Pacific Neighbors

Sydney — Australia will launch a bid with Pacific nations to hold the United Nations climate summit in 2026. For years Australia lagged behind other developed countries on its climate action. A conservative government — in power for almost a decade until it lost an election in May — was a staunch supporter of the fossil fuel industry.
Voice of America

US Officials Hope Confidence Campaign Pays Off for Midterm Elections

Washington — U.S. voters and election security officials are bracing for potential disruptions, meddling and even violence as millions of Americans head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the country's midterm elections. According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, just over half of Americans (51%) say violence at...
GEORGIA STATE
Voice of America

North Korea: Missile Tests Are Preparation for an Attack

North Korea’s military said Monday that missile tests last week were preparation for striking South Korean and U.S. military targets. The military also said the tests were an answer to large U.S. and South Korean air force drills. This year’s drills involving the U.S. and South Korea were the...
Voice of America

Traders Say Equatorial Guinea Border Closure Ahead of Elections Hurts Business

Yaounde — Traders in the Cameroon town of Kiossi, on the border with Equatorial Guinea, say business is suffering after the land border was closed last week ahead of November 20 elections. Equatorial Guinea says it closed the border to prevent what it calls “infiltration of mercenaries who want to destabilize the elections.” Political analysts say President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who came to power in a 1979 coup and is Africa's longest still-serving leader, is sure to win.
Voice of America

South Korea's Yoon Apologizes for Halloween Crush, Vows Justice

Seoul, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems. The October 29 crush killed 156 people,...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:28 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said he was open to talks with Russia, but only "genuine" negotiations that would restore Ukraine's borders, grant it compensation for Russian attacks and punish those responsible for war crimes.
Voice of America

South American Fans Bite Their Nails Over World Cup Chances — and Inflation

SAO PAULO — In South America, home to the some of the world's starriest soccer players from Argentina's Lionel Messi to Brazil's Neymar, avid fans are starting to get jitters about their countries' World Cup chances — and the rising cost of supporting them. The region of about...
Voice of America

COP27 Puts Climate Compensation on Agenda for First Time

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Delegates at the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering. "This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the...
Voice of America

Iran Says It Tested a Satellite-Carrying Rocket

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tested a new satellite-carrying rocket Saturday, according to state media reports. State television said the Ghaem-100 satellite carrier was launched from a desert site, without revealing an exact location. The reports said the rocket has the capacity to place an 80-kilogram satellite into orbit 500 kilometers...
Voice of America

Observers Warn of Lebanon Power Vacuum

AMMAN, JORDAN — Observers are warning of a power vacuum in Lebanon after President Michel Aoun left the presidential palace on Sunday, October 30, a day before completing his term in office, with no replacement. After multiple voting sessions, Lebanon’s parliament still has not elected a president. It’s a...
Voice of America

Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster

London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
Voice of America

Amnesty International: Italy Not Adhering to Law of the Sea

The captain of Humanity 1, a German charity rescue ship, was ordered to leave the port of Catania Sunday after 144 rescued migrants were allowed to disembark, but 35 people remained on board. The captain refused to leave. Italy allowed the ship carrying 179 migrants to enter the Sicilian port...
Voice of America

Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran

New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
FLORIDA STATE
Voice of America

As Midterm Elections Near, Twitter Turmoil Raises Misinformation Concerns

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter comes as the U.S. holds midterm elections this week, with observers warning that online misinformation about the credibility of the electoral process can have real-world effects. Is Twitter, under Musk, ready? Tina Trinh reports. Michelle Quinn contributed.
Voice of America

UK Reports Dismissals of Russian Commanders Since Ukraine Invasion

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence report about Ukraine that there has been a “series of dismissals of senior Russian military commanders since the onset of the invasion in February 2022." The report said, “These dismissals represent a pattern of blame against senior Russian military...
Voice of America

Suspect in N. Korea Sanctions Violation in Singapore, Police Say

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean businessman wanted by the United States on suspicion of violating sanctions on North Korea is in the city-state where he is under investigation, Singapore police said. In a statement issued late Saturday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they have sought clarification from their U.S....

