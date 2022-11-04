– Speaking to Fightful in a recent interview, AEW talent Peter Avalon discussed his feud with Brandon Cutler that took place on AEW Dark in 2020. Below are som highlights:. Peter Avalon on his feud with Brandon Cutler: That’s great that you say that. That’s wonderful that you say that. I didn’t mean to cut you off. The feud with Cutler was completely just written on the fly because we were just two guys that had nothing to do and we weren’t doing anything. It was just something during the pandemic. Like I said, everything I did up and to that match, the loser thing was completely done on the thing. There was no writing thing for it. It was just done per show, we discussed it, things just kind of happened.”

