wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Wants An Intergender Match In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. In fact, she now seems to want to face men instead. Cargill became the...
411mania.com
Peter Avalon on How His AEW Feud With Brandon Cutler Came Together
– Speaking to Fightful in a recent interview, AEW talent Peter Avalon discussed his feud with Brandon Cutler that took place on AEW Dark in 2020. Below are som highlights:. Peter Avalon on his feud with Brandon Cutler: That’s great that you say that. That’s wonderful that you say that. I didn’t mean to cut you off. The feud with Cutler was completely just written on the fly because we were just two guys that had nothing to do and we weren’t doing anything. It was just something during the pandemic. Like I said, everything I did up and to that match, the loser thing was completely done on the thing. There was no writing thing for it. It was just done per show, we discussed it, things just kind of happened.”
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho To Defend ROH Title In Four-Way At AEW Full Gear
A massive four-way title match has been announced for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view coming up on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. On Friday's edition of "Rampage", Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson were asked by Lexy Nair about the chaotic brawl that ensued between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite." Both men pleaded their case as to why they would be good candidates to be Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho's next title challenger. Later in the show, Jericho was asked if he would be interested in taking part in a match with either of the two men.
wrestlinginc.com
NOAH Reportedly Restricted On How To Advertise WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura
Pro Wrestling NOAH will play host to Shinsuke Nakamura as he battles the Great Muta, but it will be with some limitations. Nakamura will face the wrestling legend on January 1, 2023 at Budokan Hall in Japan, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the art of promotion won't totally have free reign.
ringsidenews.com
The Kingdom Had Talks With WWE Before Signing With AEW
Maria Kanellis’ first stint in WWE did not do her much favors, apart from some hilarious segments with Santino Marella and then John Cena. She and her husband Mike Bennett were released by WWE a couple of years ago as part of the budget cuts as well. Interestingly enough, WWE had talks with them and Matt Taven to go back to the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Talks Expanding AEW Live Events In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the possibility of the company expanding its live event schedule moving forward in 2023. The growth of AEW has been remarkable since the company was formed at the beginning of 2019. The company has toured across the United States for television shows and pay-per-views but to date, the company has only held one official ‘house show’ that wasn’t televised.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle On What Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has described what makes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley a special talent. "I think he's doing great," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he's solid. I think he does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he's still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, that's what makes him special. That arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is."
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card
The fourth Crown Jewel pay-per-view from WWE is set to take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the eighth event that WWE will hold in Saudi Arabia under a 10-year partnership in support of Saudi Vision 2030. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the most hyped match of the event.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Details On Jeff Jarrett’s Role In AEW, Wrestlers Pushing For House Shows
Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite, where he attacked Darby Allin. It was later announced that he was the new Director of Business Development. Jarrett will help AEW with international business. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that although house shows are possible,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Thinks The Elite Never Wanted CM Punk In AEW
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about his belief that The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks never wanted CM Punk in the company to begin with. This hot take is after the All Out brawl...
Yardbarker
ROH World Championship Announced For AEW Full Gear
The Ring of Honor World Championship will be defended at AEW Full Gear. On the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho , the reigning champion, threw down the gauntlet for a four-way title match after both Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson emphasized that they wanted a shot at the gold earlier in the show. Jericho agreed to face both men, but given their status as Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, he added is Jericho Appreciation Society ally Sammy Guevara to the picture to level the playing field. He noted that he doesn’t think the members of the Blackpool Combat Club like each other, and he hoped they would destroy each other in the bout.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Teases Possible Heel Turn
Samoa Joe and Wardlow won again this week in the main event of AEW Rampage, but it appears that they will not be a team for long. Powerhouse Hobbs took the stage after the match and Warlow pushed Samoa Joe to the side as he prepared to face Hobbs. The camera picked up on Joe’s displeasure at being pushed to the sidelines, which the announcers acknowledged.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes “Misused” AEW Duo Can “Work Circles” Around Most Of The Roster
Debuting in All Elite Wrestling on the October 14 AEW Rampage, The Kingdom trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis came into AEW immediately targeting FTR. Though they aren’t currently the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently the doubles champions of ROH, NJPW, and AAA.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Hardy Does U-Turn On Claim That He Witnessed AEW All Out Brawl
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in various promotions in his career. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. He recently made some interesting comments about the Elite after the AEW All Out brawl, and has now clarified those comments.
wrestleview.com
Former ROH World Champion reportedly signs with AEW
According to F4WOnline, Bandido has signed the AEW contract he was offered by Tony Khan. He was initially offered a contract by Khan following his debut for AEW on the Wednesday, September 28 episode of Dynamite where he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. There were prior reports...
wrestlingworld.co
Jake Paul Unveiled as Logan Paul’s Backup at WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. To prevent The Bloodline from costing him the title match, Logan unveiled his brother, Jake Paul, as his backup during the Crown Jewel press conference held today. Jake appeared...
ringsidenews.com
Bandido’s AEW Signing Seemingly Leaked
Bandido impressed fans throughout his career, and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite earlier this month. Bandido’s contract status after that was always a topic of discussion, but now it seems he has signed with AEW. Despite his loss,...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Hypes 'Dream Match' For Tonight's AEW Rampage
Tony Khan is taking to Twitter to hype up tonight's "dream match" on "AEW Rampage." "Katsuyori Shibata overcame dire obstacles to return to the ring," Khan tweeted. "Tonight Shibata will debut in AEW in a dream match!" How we got here seems to have come together rather quickly, at least...
