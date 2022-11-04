Read full article on original website
Bringing Bandlab to Billboard: The Moon City Masters
Billboard and Bandlab partnered to spotlight talented emerging artists looking for a big break in the industry. First up in this two-part series is The Moon City Masters. They are a neo-classic rock band with a sound deeply inspired by soul and funk music from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. After multiple stints playing in different bands, twin brothers Talor and Jordan realized they worked well together and began working under the moniker, The Moon City Masters. The band released their debut EP, The Adventures of the Moon City Masters in late 2019 and since then, they’ve been hard at...
Drake and 21 Savage Hit With $4M Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Covers
Condé Nast is pointing fingers at Drake and 21 Savage, alleging the duo never had permission to use the Vogue brand when they printed faux covers of the magazine to promote their latest project, Her Loss. The publicity stunt included sharing the images on social media and an email blast claiming that physical copies of the nonexistent editions would be distributed in American cities. The magazine company is now suing for $4 million in damages for the unlicensed use of their brand. On Oct. 30, Drake took to Instagram to share the doctored cover—and even took a moment to give Vogue and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, a shoutout. “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!,” Drake captioned the post. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.” But Wintour and her magazine’s parent company claim that never happened, with Condé Nast claiming that Vogue and Wintour “have not endorsed ["Her Loss"] in any way.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) Read it at TMZ
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions’ “South Bronx” Sample Use
Kanye West’s already full plate must now make space for a lawsuit, as the Donda artist is being sued for illegally sampling “South Bronx,” a record by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions, on “Life Of The Party.“ According to documents obtained by TMZ, the company that owns the rights to that record alleges Ye never received permission to use the song when he released it on his Stem Player. The Chicago rapper made over $2.2 million in profit from the audio device through the use of the unlicensed record, they added. More from VIBE.comKanye West Had This To Say About Drake Dissing...
HFPA Retains PR Dept for Golden Globes Publicity
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Tuesday that veteran entertainment publicist Chet Mehta and his firm PR Dept have been retained to lead publicity for the upcoming Golden Globes. The 80th annual awards return to airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on Jan. 10, 2023, after the network paused the broadcast this year in the wake of controversy surrounding the HFPA. The journalist group came under fire for lack of diversity among its membership. The Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Questions remain over which celebrities will agree to take part in the...
Mariska Hargitay Stuns in Extravagant Ballgown While Posing in Front of NYC Backdrop
Mariska Hargitay shines as bright as the NYC skyline. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star went full glam for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Nov 7. The ceremony was held at Casa Cipriani in New York City in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit promoting American designers. Many famous faces were in attendance, including Cher and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in support of Kim Kardashian, whose shapewear brand, Skims, received the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion.
Brendan Fraser stars as 600-pound man in first ‘The Whale’ trailer
The first trailer has arrived for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale,’ starring Brendan Fraser in a role that garnered him a standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival.
NYLON
Sydney Sweeney Hit Peak Balletcore at the LACMA Art + Film Gala
On November 5, the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala took place in Los Angeles, with many of our favorite celebrities in attendance. The stars showed up and showed out in their designer best, showing a true understanding of fashion as art. Billie Eilish walked the carpet with her rumored new rockstar boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, wearing a custom Gucci GG Supreme silk twill pajama set, eye mask, and a GG Supreme large quilted blanket wrapped around the two of them.
