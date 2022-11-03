Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Season 15 review – Broken Moon knocks it out of the park, but stickers fall short
Apex Legends Season 15 is an impressive update with Catalyst and Broken Moon sharing the spotlight, but Respawn’s decision to add stickers has only tainted Eclipse and angered the community. Although Apex Legends was released all the way back in 2019, Respawn’s popular battle royale is still thriving and...
Apex Legends Heirloom glitch unlocks rare items for free in Season 15
Apex Legends fans have uncovered a new connectivity bug that lets players equip and use unowned Heirlooms in-game. With updates bringing brand-new content regularly, bugs and glitches aren’t exactly uncommon in Apex Legends, or in the battle royale genre as a whole. While many bugs are just infuriating to...
Underused Apex Legends are actually perfect Catalyst counters in Season 15
Looking for a way to counter Catalyst in Apex Legends? Well, there are a few under-the-radar legends that do a fairly decent job of that. With the start of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, Respawn Entertainment have introduced the battle royale’s newest legend in the form of Catalyst. It...
Apex Legends Broken Moon map glitch completely breaks Octane’s Jump Pad
During a match on the new Broken Moon map, an Apex Legends player discovered a glitch that breaks Octane’s jump pad. Developer Respawn Entertainment unleashed Season 15 of Apex Legends last week, inviting players to take part in a whole host of fresh content. The latest seasonal update added...
League of Legends patch 12.22 notes: Season 13 preseason, Rakan & Lillia changes
League of Legends patch 12.22 is on its way, and it’s the start of Season 13. Preseason changes will be going live in the mid-November update ahead of January’s full launch, and other balancing changes are also hitting the Rift: here’s the full patch notes. League of...
Apex Legends player outlines “logical” change to improve audio significantly
Apex Legends players have outlined the perfect “logical” change to the developers that they think would improve audio significantly. Audio bugs and technical issues have plagued Apex Legends for a while now, and we’ve seen time and time again a wave of new issues that arise with big patches.
Modern Warfare 2 players unearth iconic multiplayer maps in-game
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer map rotation has already taken several lumps, but a much-needed boost may be on the way. Modern Warfare 2 launched with eleven 6v6 multiplayer maps before Infinity Ward mysteriously removed Valderas Museum on the game’s launch day. Infinity Ward is not yet in the...
JGOD explains why Modern Warfare 2 patch notes have him “nervous” for Warzone 2
Warzone gun guru JGOD has explained why the latest Modern Warfare 2 patch notes have him nervous for Warzone 2 due to the lack of description. Just a week after launch, developers Infinity Ward have rolled out the first of many updates for Modern Warfare 2 — fixing numerous performance issues and patching several game-breaking bugs.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want voice acting following Gimmighoul trailer
A new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shows Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq speaking about the new Ghost-type Gimmighoul, and fans are delighted at the voice acting quality used for the Paldean debut. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have gotten another look at a Paldean Pokemon with the debut of...
Best Lockwood 300 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
Modern Warfare 2’s Lockwood 300 is capable of wiping enemies off the battlefield with only a few shots – but it needs the right loadout. We’ve got the best Lockwood 300 loadout along with what perks, equipment, and attachments you should try out. The Lockwood 300 is...
God of War Ragnarok Day 1 patch notes: Dialogue, crash & performance fixes
God of War Ragnarok has shared some Day 1 patch notes ready for when the game is released on PlayStation consoles on November 9. Here are all of the bug fixes and changes included. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and it’s...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ghost-type Gimmighoul revealed following Pokémon Go teasers
Following various teasers and leaks found in Pokemon Go, Pokemon has fully unveiled Scarlet & Violet’s new Ghost-type Gimmighoul. Pokemon Go players have been wondering what the new golden Pokestops are for following the conclusion of the Dratini Community Day Classic event. Leakers and dataminers were able to find...
Destiny 2 Season 19: Release date, Dungeon, ability changes & all we know
Destiny 2’s Season 19 release date is approaching. Here’s everything we know so far about Destiny 2 Season 19, the final seasonal drop ahead of Lightfall. Destiny 2 has continued to grow since the Witch Queen expansion arrived earlier this year, and Destiny 2 Season 19 will be the final content to arrive before Lightfall.
Modern Warfare 2 campaign Easter egg could hint at the next Warzone map
Modern Warfare 2 players have found an Easter egg in the game’s campaign that could be a major hint of what Warzone 2.0’s next map will be. Now that Modern Warfare 2 has been out for over a week, players have had the chance to explore both the multiplayer and singleplayer modes.
Pokemon TCG fans are stars truck by VSTAR Universe card illustrations
Pokemon TCG fans are sharing their delight over the new VSTAR Universe expansions illustrated cards. Inclusions like Hisuian Goodra and Raihan signing Pokeballs have many hopeful for upcoming English expansions. While the Pokemon TCG English expansion sets are preparing to receive Silver Tempest in November, Japanese players are getting hyped...
Pokemon Go player wins Community Day with museum full of PokeStops – and fans are jealous
A Pokemon Go player has shared an image of their GPS map that has left fans online green with envy, as it shows dozens of PokeStops piled on top of each other in Frankfurt, Germany. Pokemon Go fans are always on the lookout for lucrative gaming areas when playing the...
Black Friday Pokemon deals 2022: TCG cards, video games, plushes & more
Pokemon fans are gearing up for holiday shopping, and Black Friday 2022 will have plenty of deals to take advantage of. Below are potential sales for Pokemon collectibles, TCG cards, video games, and more. Pokemon fans have plenty of ways to show off their love for the franchise. From Pokemon-covered...
CoD 2023 insider reveals new developer details and rules out free-to-play
Activision has confirmed Call of Duty is getting a new game in 2023, but an insider has hinted that the devil could well be in the detail. The project was confirmed to be in existence on November 7, with Activisions latest financial release referencing a premium CoD title coming in the next 12 months.
Overwatch 2 devs explain how upcoming support heroes could “replace” Lucio
With Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s next tank hero, the devs have already begun discussing what’s next for the support role and if upcoming healers could potentially replace Lucio. Lucio has been a significant component in many of Overwatch’s metas over the years with his unique ability to...
NieR Automata director “hugely disappointed” 2B didn’t make it into Smash Bros.
In a recent interview, NieR Automata’s director Yoko Taro lamented that the game’s protagonist 2B didn’t make it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. After releasing in 2017, NieR Automata received critical acclaim in the video game industry, with many even citing it as one of the best modern RPGs.
