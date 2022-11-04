Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rugby dentist records phone message about NHS capacity crisis
Staff at a dental practice have recorded a phone message telling patients it is at capacity and they should contact their MP to talk about the "crisis in NHS dentistry". Atwal and Barot, in Rugby, Warks, says it cannot take more patients as the situation "will only get worse". A...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Schools to cut staff in budget squeeze, union says
Many schools in England are considering cutting teachers or teaching hours to save money, says the head teachers' union, NAHT. Of the 11,000 respondents to NAHT's snapshot survey, 66% said they will have to make teaching assistants redundant or cut their hours. Half say they could do the same for teachers.
BBC
Leeds conference centre to go ahead despite opposition
Plans to build a new conference centre in Leeds have been given the go-ahead, despite opposition from Harrogate. The events space will be built near the First Direct Arena, on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank headquarters. Paula Lorimer, from Harrogate Convention Centre, said it would take business away...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Bristol Eccleston House residents talk as pig's head left
Tower block residents in Bristol have expressed safety concerns after a pig's head was left in a nearby alleyway. It happened at Eccleston House, Barton Hill, just a few weeks after six people were hurt in a fire that broke out in the flats. Residents said they have felt uneasy...
BBC
Ware: Bereaved mum devastated by new baby son's cancer
A mother whose baby son died last year said she could not understand how life could be so cruel after her new baby was diagnosed with leukaemia. Sophie Kitcher's son Huxley died last July when he was just three days old. The 34-year-old, from Ware in Hertfordshire, was told this...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack: Firebomber died of asphyxiation, inquest told
A man who threw firebombs at an immigration processing centre in Dover died of asphyxiation, an inquest has been told. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site on 30 October. He was found dead at a nearby petrol station in the driver's...
BBC
Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes
A mixed race family has described suffering casual, racist comments towards them, saying a small minority "still live in the '50s". These have been in the form of jokes and being socially excluded. Medwen Edwards, 43, lives in Bethesda, Gwynedd, with partner Lamin Touray, 39, who is originally from The...
BBC
Glenn Quinn: Family vows to stay in Carrickfergus despite threat
The brother of a man murdered in Carrickfergus says his family will not be silenced despite receiving more threats they would be shot. Glenn Quinn was beaten to death at his home in the town in January 2020. His family believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were...
BBC
Repairs to Rutland bridge hit by lorry to take three weeks
A railway bridge that was struck by a lorry will take about three weeks to repair, Network Rail has said. The lorry carrying a heavy load hit Fosters Bridge, on the A6121 in North Luffenham, Rutland, on Saturday. Network Rail said two structural beams needed replacing along with the railway...
BBC
Aldi cat bringing joy to Haverhill shoppers
Food prices might be rising, but Aldi shoppers have found something to smile about after a black cat began frequenting one store. Lupin's owners said he liked to "wander" and was a regular visitor to the branch in Haverhill, Suffolk. Numerous photos of the Aldi interloper have been shared on...
BBC
Sandhurst tree warnings ignored by council, say residents
Warnings about a tree that toppled into gardens during Storm Claudio were ignored by a council, residents have claimed. The tree crashed into fences in Sandhurst, Berkshire, having previously damaged houses when a branch came off in September. Resident Debbie Smith said Bracknell Forest Council had made an "error of...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Cancer patient's family moves Christmas forward
The family of a young woman who has lived with terminal cancer for four years are "bringing Christmas forward" because her tumour has spread. Laura Nuttall, 22, recently underwent her fourth major surgery but her mother said the tumour returned days later. "We are going to celebrate [on Sunday] and...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby was stable the day before she died, jury told
A senior doctor has told jurors at Lucy Letby's murder trial that a baby was "making good progress" and clinically "stable" the day before she died. It is alleged nurse Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child D, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
BBC
Concerns raised over Warrington hotel housing asylum seekers
A council leader said he was "extremely concerned" by the government's decision to ignore objections to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Councillor Russ Bowden said Warrington had been subjected to a "drop-and-dump dictat" as asylum seekers started to arrive over the weekend. He said: "No thought had...
BBC
Farming: Teen takes over family farm after dad's stroke
At 18, Ffion Hooson was a regular student at college, surrounded by young people her own age. But her father had a stroke, which left her with the job of running the family farm on the outskirts of Denbigh. Although she was studying agriculture, Ffion had not been heavily involved...
BBC
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
Comments / 0