Springfield, OH

Northview's Hunt, Springfield's Brown make AVCA All-Region team

 2 days ago

Northview senior outside hitter Kamryn Hunt and Springfield senior setter Corrie Brown have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region 5 team, making them eligible to become an All-American.

Region 5 includes Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Only All-Region players are considered for All-America teams, which will be announced Nov. 9.

Hunt is committed to play at Ohio University. This season, before Thursday’s regional semifinal , she had 361 kills, 225 digs, 21 assists, and 25 blocks. For her career, she had 1,235 kills and 738 digs.

Brown has twice undergone surgery to repair torn meniscus — once in each knee. She finished her career with 2,080 assists and 693 digs. She is committed to Bradley University.

