Despite the show's title, fans were pretty surprised to learn that the stars of "Alaskan Bush People" don't actually live in Alaska. The late Billy Brown and his son Joshua pled guilty to fraud charges in 2016 after collecting state assistance when they weren't actually residents of Alaska (via CNN). Nowadays, a good chunk of the show takes place on the family's property in Washington state. However, the original atmosphere of the show remains intact. The Browns continue to stick together through thick and thin, braving the great outdoors with a much more intense mindset than that of the average camper. Ever since the series premiered in 2014, the family's connection to nature has been the foundation of the narrative (via IMDb).
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
Jen Arnold is asking for support. The Little Couple star revealed in a heartbreaking update Tuesday that her beloved dog Maggie has been hospitalized for an unknown illness. The pooch's hospitalization tragically comes just two weeks after Arnold's dog Rocky died following a brief hospitalization. The TLC star shared the...
Exciting news from the Duck Dynasty clan! Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband Christian are expecting their second child. On Thursday (November 3rd), the Duck Dynasty star took to her Instagram to announce the big news. “Another little miracle is in motion,” she declared in the post, which features an adorable picture of her, Christian, and their daughter Honey James. Robertson Huff makes the big news nearly 18 months after she and Christian welcomed Honey James.
Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
The Brown family has had their fair share of trials and tribulations over the past few years between cancer diagnoses, patriarch Billy Brown’s tragic passing, and the Palmer Mountain wildfire. On the other hand, bringing new life into the world has been a bright spot in the Brown family, and Noah Brown’s kids are easily some of the most adorable in Alaskan Bush People.
There is something so precious about two cats who are bonded. They sleep together, eat together, play together and look after each other. That's the case with TikTok user @Nala_Meets_world 's beautiful orange kitties who look like they belong in a Disney movie. Just check out how sweet these cats...
Halloween may be over, but there's still something evil in the air. No, it's not the Devil this time (hopefully not, anyway!) But it might as well be since Charlie's ghost encouraged Ava to be evil on Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. Charlie's ghost is one...
A recap of the Angie Harrington drama from 'RHOSLC' Season 2 and a refresher about how she's involved in the season 3 drama.
In a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley Jones sprang two surprises on husband Bar Smith. One was that she got into nursing school. The other was they would have to move to Las Vegas in two weeks. So, did they go through with the move? Where does Ashley from Teen Mom live now?
Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking...
Richard Dreyfuss is an actor known for his roles in Jaws, Let It Ride, Stand by Me. He is currently married to Svetlana Erokhin. Richard was previously married to Jeramie Rain and Janelle Lacey. On Oct. 29, 2022, the Hollywood legend turned 75 years old. Richard Dreyfuss, 75, is an...
