kiwaradio.com
Semi Trailer, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Harris, Iowa– A semi-trailer on the ground, used for storage was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, November 3, 2022, near Harris. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 12:10 p.m., the Harris and Ocheyedan fire departments were called to the report of a trailer fire at 1588 White Avenue, a mile south of the west side of Harris or four miles east of Ocheyedan.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Sioux City police are searching for suspect in Monday morning stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are on the lookout for a man suspected in a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Investigators are searching for Faron Starr, 37, in the incident. He is 6 feet 2...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Men Charged for Assaulting Roommate
Two individuals were charged with assaulting their roommate at a Storm Lake residence this past weekend. According to Storm Lake Police, officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street at around 2am on Saturday. An adult male victim alleged that he was attacked by two male roommates while he was sleeping at a residence in the 400 block of West 8th Street. The victim claimed that the roommates armed themselves with knives and attempted to stab him. The victim was struck on the head with the handle of one of the knives. The victim fled the residence and called 911 from a neighboring residence.
nwestiowa.com
Three injured in accident east of Ashton
ASHTON—Three people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, east of Ashton. Thirty-five-year-old Donald James Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup east on 230th Street and failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of 230th Street and Olive Avenue about a mile east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Hospers Fire Department Fights Field Fire That Threatened Acreage, Hog Building
Hospers, Iowa– The Hospers Fire Department was called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:40 p.m., firefighters were called to the report of a field fire near 420th Street and Log Avenue, two miles south of Hospers.
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
Sioux City Journal
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to the Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY -- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for the first ever on May 13 and 14, 2023. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Truck glow in the dark during a unique laser light show.
nwestiowa.com
Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff
IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
KELOLAND TV
22-year-old arrested after crashing into trees
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A driver is facing charges following an early morning crash in southeast Sioux Falls. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Southeastern and Magnolia Avenues, just north of 57th Street. Police say the driver lost control and struck a couple of trees in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
Sioux City Journal
Council approves sewer treatment agreements with North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with the city, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant, told The Journal on Friday that he anticipated that an agreement with South Sioux City, as well as Dakota Dunes, would be coming to the council for approval in the future.
nwestiowa.com
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
Sioux City Journal
Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
SIOUX CITY -- Jake and Lexa Hawkins took up baking as a hobby during the pandemic. They subsequently parlayed their hobby into a home-based bakery, and are now looking to move the business out of their home and into a commercial facility. Crumb. (the name of the business is stylized...
Yankton homicide investigation leads to arrest of murder suspect in Nebraska
Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.
Sioux City Journal
Andy Robak
Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a western Caribbean cruise in January. Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G2, Sioux City, IA 51104. Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pa. He served six years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked 40 years for IBM and Kodak as a customer engineer.
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
kiwaradio.com
Man In Jail After Alton Burglary
Alton, Iowa — A man is behind bars at the Sioux County Jail in Orange City after the report of a burglary in Alton. According to criminal complaints filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Brian Duane Cook Jr. faces three felony charges in connection with the incident. Cook faces charges of Third-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Theft, and Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
