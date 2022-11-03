ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Union County mourns passing of fire chief

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. Merrifield was also the county’s 911 and emergency management coordinator. Union County Facebook.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville

Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
Polls open Tuesday for statewide general election

The 2022 general election will be conducted Tuesday, November 8 in Laurens County and across South Carolina. Several statewide and local races are up for grabs. Click here to view your sample ballot. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey, Democratic.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Police search for wanted man in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
GREENWOOD, SC

