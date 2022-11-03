Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Union County mourns passing of fire chief
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. Merrifield was also the county’s 911 and emergency management coordinator. Union County Facebook.
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
FOX Carolina
FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville
Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
FOX Carolina
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
WYFF4.com
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
Man from Rock Hill accused of scalding 3-year-old girl with hot water as form of punishment
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A three-year-old girl received second-degree burns this weekend after allegedly being burned by a man as a punishment, police in Rock Hill said Monday. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with the girl and her mother after the girl was burned in their Celanese Road apartment on Saturday.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect, Devonte Finley, as a...
WYFF4.com
Homeless to homeowner: A family is reunited thanks to local homeless nonprofit groups
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Each year, Greenville Homeless Alliance and its partners help countless families find housing, jobs, and self-sufficiency. Nov. 15 at its second annual Ignite Luncheon, it will celebrate success stories like Jessica Lyons, whose journey from homelessness to homeownership was made possible by Greenville community members.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Mauldin Police searching for missing person
The Maudlin Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
golaurens.com
Polls open Tuesday for statewide general election
The 2022 general election will be conducted Tuesday, November 8 in Laurens County and across South Carolina. Several statewide and local races are up for grabs. Click here to view your sample ballot. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey, Democratic.
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing from South Carolina hospital found safe, police say
GASTON, S.C. — UPDATE 1:55 p.m.: James Waters was found safe at his home. An Upstate man with dementia has been reported missing, according to Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, James Waters, 78, left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV,...
Out of state woman found dead in the Upstate
An out of state woman has been found dead in the Upstate. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, the body of 20 year old, Emily Lauren King, of Canton, Georgia was found on the shoulder of the road.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County probate judge faces election challenge for first time
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Judge Debora Faulkner faces challenger Chad Groover in the race for Greenville County probate judge. Faulkner is the Democratic candidate on the ballot and Groover is the Republican candidate. Greenville County's Probate Court is the largest and busiest in the state. Probate Judge is the only...
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
Police search for wanted man in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
