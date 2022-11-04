First, it was serious. Then it got really serious. Next came billion-dollar serious. Now we just ... can't. The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to a world-record $1.6 billion ($782 million cash), according to lottery officials, and could even top that by the time Saturday's drawing rolls around. It's only the second time in the game's history that the Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion or more and officially marks the largest jackpot in U.S. lotto history.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO