Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. A voicemail left for Joe’s Service Center was not immediately returned. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
How much do you win from $1.9B Powerball?
How much do you win if you snag the current $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot?
Why is there no Powerball winner yet?
Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Have You Checked Your Numbers? $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas
The Powerball Jackpot keeps growing. No one won the big prize of 1.5 Billion on Wednesday night but someone in Arkansas still got a big payout. There Was A $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas. There was a ticket in Arkansas that was sold and it matched the first...
NBC New York
Powerball Jackpot Soars to No. 1 All-Time: How Not to Waste Your $2 Tickets Saturday
First, it was serious. Then it got really serious. Next came billion-dollar serious. Now we just ... can't. The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to a world-record $1.6 billion ($782 million cash), according to lottery officials, and could even top that by the time Saturday's drawing rolls around. It's only the second time in the game's history that the Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion or more and officially marks the largest jackpot in U.S. lotto history.
Here are your odds of winning the $2 billion Powerball
According to Powerball, the odds of getting all six numbers right in Monday’s drawing and winning the nearly $2 billion jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $1.6B Jackpot on Saturday? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the November 5 drawing were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball was 20.
The Powerball Jackpot Swelled to About $2 Billion, but the Drawing Hit an Unexpected Delay. Here Are the 8 States Where You'll Win the Most.
Choosing between an annuity and lump sum will also impact the grand total.
NBC Connecticut
3 Powerball Tickets in Conn. Win $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to Record $1.9 Billion
The Powerball jackpot is continuing to grow and is now up to a record $1.9 billion after nobody won the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday. Three tickets bought in Connecticut won $50,000 during Saturday's drawing. Lottery officials have not said where those tickets were sold. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69...
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Florida Players Have A Chance At $1.2 Billion Powerball Tonight
The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has rolled to an estimated $1.2 billion! The Powerball jackpot has rolled 37 times since the August 6, 2022 drawing, generating a staggering $59.9 million in contributions to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). Jackpot winners have the option
Comments / 0