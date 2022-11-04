Cobie Smulders – best known for her portrayal of Robin Scherbatsky on the hit TV series "How I Met Your Mother," and her recurring role as Agent Maria Hill in various Marvel films and TV shows – is one of those actresses who whenever she pops up on the screen, someone almost always chimes in with a comment along the lines of "Oh, I love her." (At least, that's how it is in my friend group).

21 HOURS AGO