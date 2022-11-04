Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby via surrogate and shares first photo
The "Pitch Perfect" star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 in an Instagram post. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.
Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later
At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
Rebel Wilson says she's not engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma following rumors
Actor Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma won't be walking down the aisle just yet. After reports began circulating that the pair was engaged, Wilson addressed the rumors on her Instagram story. "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged," she wrote over a brief clip of...
‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn says she strives to look like Barbie: It’s a ‘flawless aesthetic’
Christine Quinn strives for nothing less than perfection. In an interview with Allure magazine published Nov. 2, Quinn, 34, talked about her love for the Barbie aesthetic and said that she "absolutely" still identifies with it. "It’s always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it’s golf Barbie, or...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.
Cobie Smulders talks confidence, her 'latest obsession' and why she considers her beauty routine 'chaotic'
Cobie Smulders – best known for her portrayal of Robin Scherbatsky on the hit TV series "How I Met Your Mother," and her recurring role as Agent Maria Hill in various Marvel films and TV shows – is one of those actresses who whenever she pops up on the screen, someone almost always chimes in with a comment along the lines of "Oh, I love her." (At least, that's how it is in my friend group).
Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...
Jessica Simpson hits back at haters: ‘Nobody will rob me of my joy’
Jessica Simpson wrote that she is "angry" and "defensive" as well as "stable and strong" in a lengthy message days after fans expressed concern over her appearance in a Pottery Barn video. The singer posted a long Instagram message on Nov. 6 alongside a video of her emotionally singing along...
Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on Rihanna's 'Umbrella' (ella, ella)
Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on Rihanna's 2007 hit "Umbrella," giving it a fierce rock 'n' roll edge during the "Kellyoke" segment of the Nov. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The 40-year-old Grammy winner was backed by her band Y'All, who punched up the normally poppy tune...
Hilary Duff shares heartfelt message in tribute to Aaron Carter: 'Absolutely effervescent'
Hilary Duff is sending love in a tribute to her teenage friend Aaron Carter, who died Saturday, Nov. 5, at the age of 34. The "Lizzie McGuire" star shared a typed message on her Instagram page. "For Aaron - I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and...
Kristen Bell reflects on getting married to Dax Shepard 9 years ago: 'Easiest day of my life'
There are many words to describe a day of matrimony: magical, surreal, emotional, the "best day ever." But with all the planning involved, wedding days are seldom described as easy — unless you're Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. In a recent interview with TODAY, while Bell was promoting her...
Watch Dolly Parton crash a Duran Duran red carpet interview
The biggest names in music showed up to bring in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022, including Dolly Parton! See the star crash a red carpet interview with fellow inductees Duran Duran.Nov. 7, 2022.
Rihanna says being a mom inspired her to say 'yes' to the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna shared what inspired her to agree to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023. In an interview with "Extra" reporter Terri Seymour, the singer and entrepreneur said motherhood makes her "feel like you can take on or you could do anything" — including the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Here are the NYC marathon times for Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper and other celebs
The New York City Marathon on Nov. 6 was sprinkled with cameos from celebrities competing in the race. The annual race is 26.2 miles long and roughly 50,000 people participated this year, including actor Ashton Kutcher, who competed for his nonprofit, Thorn, and raised $1 million dollars toward its goal of ending sex trafficking.
Hoda and Jenna are bringing back shows with a studio audience — with some ‘surprises’
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced the good news: Starting next Monday, Nov. 14, they're heading back to Studio 6A, where they'll put on the same show viewers love — right in front of some of those viewers. And the studio audience won't be the only special...
Where else you've seen Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown's' new Queen Elizabeth
Every two seasons of "The Crown," the cast changes entirely. For Seasons Five and Six, the royal-centric show's last two seasons set in the ‘90s, Queen Elizabeth II will be played by Imelda Staunton. Staunton takes over the role from Olivia Colman, who portrayed the character in Seasons Three...
