TODAY.com

Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby via surrogate and shares first photo

The "Pitch Perfect" star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 in an Instagram post. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later

At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
TODAY.com

Cobie Smulders talks confidence, her 'latest obsession' and why she considers her beauty routine 'chaotic'

Cobie Smulders – best known for her portrayal of Robin Scherbatsky on the hit TV series "How I Met Your Mother," and her recurring role as Agent Maria Hill in various Marvel films and TV shows – is one of those actresses who whenever she pops up on the screen, someone almost always chimes in with a comment along the lines of "Oh, I love her." (At least, that's how it is in my friend group).
OK! Magazine

Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her

Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...
TODAY.com

Jessica Simpson hits back at haters: ‘Nobody will rob me of my joy’

Jessica Simpson wrote that she is "angry" and "defensive" as well as "stable and strong" in a lengthy message days after fans expressed concern over her appearance in a Pottery Barn video. The singer posted a long Instagram message on Nov. 6 alongside a video of her emotionally singing along...
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on Rihanna's 'Umbrella' (ella, ella)

Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on Rihanna's 2007 hit "Umbrella," giving it a fierce rock 'n' roll edge during the "Kellyoke" segment of the Nov. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The 40-year-old Grammy winner was backed by her band Y'All, who punched up the normally poppy tune...
TODAY.com

Watch Dolly Parton crash a Duran Duran red carpet interview

The biggest names in music showed up to bring in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022, including Dolly Parton! See the star crash a red carpet interview with fellow inductees Duran Duran.Nov. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com

Where else you've seen Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown's' new Queen Elizabeth

Every two seasons of "The Crown," the cast changes entirely. For Seasons Five and Six, the royal-centric show's last two seasons set in the ‘90s, Queen Elizabeth II will be played by Imelda Staunton. Staunton takes over the role from Olivia Colman, who portrayed the character in Seasons Three...

