The New York City Marathon on Nov. 6 was sprinkled with cameos from celebrities competing in the race. The annual race is 26.2 miles long and roughly 50,000 people participated this year, including actor Ashton Kutcher, who competed for his nonprofit, Thorn, and raised $1 million dollars toward its goal of ending sex trafficking.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO