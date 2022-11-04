ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runoff elections would give Oregon winners with bigger mandates

Ranked choice voting would give the electorate a bigger say in who wins an election. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Unless there is a big surprise before the election on Tuesday, it’s probable that none of the candidates in the three-way race for Oregon governor will get a majority of the vote. Instead, Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will split the vote in such a way that the “winner” of the race will have received more votes against them than for.
OREGON STATE
Most Oregonians trust state’s election system, report finds

Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities, during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle) As Oregon reached a new milestone of 3 million registered voters, a new report found that nearly 70%...
OREGON STATE
Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada

Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have...
NEVADA STATE
Election 2022 sees ballots hand counted, drop boxes removed, security increased

Sealed and signed envelopes are dropped into a box at the Brown County Administration Building after registered voters fill out in-person absentee ballots. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight) It’s a never-ending game of Whac-A-Mole, said South Dakota Sec. of State Steve Barnett. Citizen groups have spent the last year questioning,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Kansas energy lawyer presses for inquiry of potential market manipulation in 2021 cold snap

Jim Zakoura, an energy lawyer frustrated by the Kansas Corporation Commission's refusal to investigate possible natural gas market manipulation in the 2021 winter storm, participates in a Kansas Reflector podcast to discuss an order requiring residential customers to cover $622 million in extraordinary costs incurred by utility companies during a storm named Uri. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
Johnson: Colorado experience doesn’t square with legal pot fears

Yard signs supporting Initiated Measure 27, piled up in the IM 27 campaign office in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2022. IM 27 would legalize adult cannabis use in South Dakota. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Marijuana legalization in Colorado has not had the negative societal effect that opponents of Initiated...
COLORADO STATE
Big economic development projects don’t always guarantee election wins

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to media about his shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County during a press conference at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Credit: Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today, Report For America. Gov. Tate Reeves stood proudly at a podium in the ornate...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’

Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7. “Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Predictions and endorsements ahead of midterms and more Va. headlines

• In an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin predicted Republicans will win full control of Congress in the midterms and dodged questions about whether the GOP should try to impeach President Joe Biden.—ABC News. • Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic Rep....
VIRGINIA STATE
WEC Administrator welcomes observers, warns that votes take time to count

Just days before the 2022 midterm elections, Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe appeared at a virtual news conference Friday to outline how the state’s election processes are secure and detail the ways in which the system is protected. Wolfe’s appearance came the day after it was announced...
WISCONSIN STATE
As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future

Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the protection of our right to vote under fair maps. And so much more!
OHIO STATE
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TIRCC Votes works to reach immigrants, voters of color in rural areas

Since 2018, TIRRC Votes, an affiliate of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, has built an infrastructure across the state to harness the power of growing communities of color to have their interests represented in politics. In August, TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates across the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know

One million Pennsylvania voters have cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. But plenty of people are expected to vote in person on Nov. 8. Voters in this year’s general election could determine political control in the U.S. Senate by electing a new senator to serve in the upper chamber. They’ll choose Pennsylvania’s next governor and decide who represents them in the state Senate and House of Representatives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

