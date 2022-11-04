Read full article on original website
Runoff elections would give Oregon winners with bigger mandates
Ranked choice voting would give the electorate a bigger say in who wins an election. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Unless there is a big surprise before the election on Tuesday, it’s probable that none of the candidates in the three-way race for Oregon governor will get a majority of the vote. Instead, Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will split the vote in such a way that the “winner” of the race will have received more votes against them than for.
Most Oregonians trust state’s election system, report finds
Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities, during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle) As Oregon reached a new milestone of 3 million registered voters, a new report found that nearly 70%...
Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada
Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have...
Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections
The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the...
Election 2022 sees ballots hand counted, drop boxes removed, security increased
Sealed and signed envelopes are dropped into a box at the Brown County Administration Building after registered voters fill out in-person absentee ballots. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight) It’s a never-ending game of Whac-A-Mole, said South Dakota Sec. of State Steve Barnett. Citizen groups have spent the last year questioning,...
Voting rights advocates prepare for increase of ‘frivolous challenges’ at the polls
Voting site Detroit Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit on Primary Election Day Aug. 4, 2020 | Ken Coleman. Voting rights organizations in Michigan are preparing for Election Day after seeing reports about growing efforts from right-wing activists to make “frivolous challenges” at the polls. Progress Michigan, Promote the...
Kansas energy lawyer presses for inquiry of potential market manipulation in 2021 cold snap
Jim Zakoura, an energy lawyer frustrated by the Kansas Corporation Commission's refusal to investigate possible natural gas market manipulation in the 2021 winter storm, participates in a Kansas Reflector podcast to discuss an order requiring residential customers to cover $622 million in extraordinary costs incurred by utility companies during a storm named Uri. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Johnson: Colorado experience doesn’t square with legal pot fears
Yard signs supporting Initiated Measure 27, piled up in the IM 27 campaign office in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2022. IM 27 would legalize adult cannabis use in South Dakota. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Marijuana legalization in Colorado has not had the negative societal effect that opponents of Initiated...
Big economic development projects don’t always guarantee election wins
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to media about his shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County during a press conference at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Credit: Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today, Report For America. Gov. Tate Reeves stood proudly at a podium in the ornate...
Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’
Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7. “Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of...
Predictions and endorsements ahead of midterms and more Va. headlines
• In an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin predicted Republicans will win full control of Congress in the midterms and dodged questions about whether the GOP should try to impeach President Joe Biden.—ABC News. • Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic Rep....
Politics and pulpits: Christians and Republicans team up to watch the polls Tuesday
BUFFALO — A flag hanging from a telephone pole marked the turnoff to the Land of Promise. It was unseasonably warm for late October, but three dozen Minnesotans chose to spend their Saturday here, at a church on the north side of Beebe Lake. Inside a building, church mixed...
WEC Administrator welcomes observers, warns that votes take time to count
Just days before the 2022 midterm elections, Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe appeared at a virtual news conference Friday to outline how the state’s election processes are secure and detail the ways in which the system is protected. Wolfe’s appearance came the day after it was announced...
An Election Day like no other: Georgians again center of political universe Tuesday after record early voting
The line of people waiting to cast ballots stretched around Atlanta's Joan P. Garner library at Ponce de Leon Avenue and down the block after lunch on 2022's last day of early voting. John McCosh/Georgia Recorder. Georgians voted early this year in greater numbers than in any midterm election before,...
As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future
Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the protection of our right to vote under fair maps. And so much more!
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
Planned Parenthood president: ‘We’re leaving no stone unturned’ before Tuesday’s election
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, speaking to a group during a Yes on Prop 3 rally in Grand Rapids on Nov. 5, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. “Health care is not a partisan issue,” said Jeff Timmer, a longtime Republican strategist during a...
Seeking to bring peace, ensure justice, clergy prepare to stand watch at the polls
The Rev. Erica Liu served as a poll chaplain in Madison during the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election. (Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Election Campaign) Along with elections workers and poll watchers, Wisconsin voters may encounter faith leaders when they go to the polls on Tuesday. Clergy of several...
TIRCC Votes works to reach immigrants, voters of color in rural areas
Since 2018, TIRRC Votes, an affiliate of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, has built an infrastructure across the state to harness the power of growing communities of color to have their interests represented in politics. In August, TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates across the...
Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know
One million Pennsylvania voters have cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. But plenty of people are expected to vote in person on Nov. 8. Voters in this year’s general election could determine political control in the U.S. Senate by electing a new senator to serve in the upper chamber. They’ll choose Pennsylvania’s next governor and decide who represents them in the state Senate and House of Representatives.
