Read full article on original website
Related
Warnock expands lead over Walker in Georgia bid for Senate, but race remains tight: Poll
The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is still neck and neck in the polls despite recent allegations that the Republican candidate paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters say they’re likely to vote for Warnock compared...
Schumer says Warnock's Senate race against Walker is 'going downhill' in remarks to president
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed concern Thursday about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election race against Republican Herschel Walker during a conversation with President Joe Biden. The private discussion was picked up on a microphone and camera while they stood on an airport tarmac in Syracuse, N.Y.,...
New York Times columnist upset by some Black Georgia voters supporting Brian Kemp: 'God forbid'
New York Times columnist Charles Blow appeared alarmed at the possibility of a split ticket for some Black voters in Georgia as he said Monday, "God forbid" they vote for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in his re-election bid but also Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race. During a...
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case
Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
Critics slam Stacey Abrams for claiming 107 sheriffs want to 'take Black people off the streets' during debate
Critics slammed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday for her claim that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets" during the Georgia gubernatorial debate. "I'm not a member of the good ol' boys club. So, no. I don't have 107 sheriffs who want...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters sound off as the tight midterm election closes in
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia voters had split views on whether they want Sen. Raphael Warnock to serve another term or would prefer Herschel Walker win Tuesday's midterm election. "I wish the Republicans would put together a more moderate, business-oriented person, but Walker's not qualified to represent us," Rick said. "So, by default, Warnock becomes the preferred candidate."
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Did Brian Kemp Deploy a Dog Whistle During His Debate Against Stacey Abrams?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Monday was a busy day in Georgia politics. In the morning, Georgians could begin early voting. In the evening, Georgia could see their options for governor—Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey...
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Republican Herschel Walker Hits Back at Barack Obama for Questioning His Credibility: “Put My Resume Against His Resume”
On November 2, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker hit back at remarks made by former President Barack Obama at a campaign rally last weekend regarding Walker's credentials and credibility as a political candidate.
thecentersquare.com
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?
Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
Pence touts Kemp as 'the most successful conservative governor' on campaign trail
Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Gov. Brian Kemp on the campaign trail north of Atlanta on Tuesday, urging people to support "the most successful conservative governor in the United States" in his rematch against Stacey Abrams. Flanked by a campaign bus in front of a construction company in Gainesville,...
WJCL
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter stands by vote to overturn election, talks priorities if re-elected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. A pharmacist by trade, Congressman Buddy Carter has spent the last eight years in Washington representing the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District. WJCL's Olivia Wile met up with him outside his Savannah office to learn...
Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate
In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
kalkinemedia.com
Biden, Trump push Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates ahead of midterms
PHILADELPHIA/LATROBE, Pa. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republicans including his predecessor Donald Trump predicted a sweeping victory. The biggest names in U.S. politics -- Biden, Trump and former President Barack Obama --...
Obama Warns Georgia's Voters About Celebrities Who Want To Be Politicians - "We've Seen How That Goes"
On October 28, former President Barack Obama appeared in Georgia to lend his political weight to state Democrats as 2022 midterm elections loom large. Obama was there to support both Raphael Warnock who is campaigning for the Senate against Republican, Herschel Walker, as well as Stacey Abrams who is facing down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.
Comments / 0