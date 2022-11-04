Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
frcheraldstar.com
VETERAN TOWN PROFILE: Vietnam Era Veteran Nurse Pat Dannheim, blazing trails and loving life
HOT SPRINGS – Pat Dannheim of Hot Springs spent years fighting to get into the Army and a lifetime thankful for her service. “I would talk to the recruiter two or three times a week arguing with him about why I should be able to go into the Army,” she laughed, “they finally gave up and told me I could choose between cook – I already knew how to cook, helicopter mechanic – I didn’t want to work on those, and nurse, that was what I chose; I wanted to be a nurse and now thanks to the Army I’ve been one my whole life.”
KELOLAND TV
Oglala police searching for armed robbery suspect
KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said officers received a report of a robbery at the credit union Monday morning and arrived after the man fled. A 2008-2013 white GMC Yukon was used in the robbery.
