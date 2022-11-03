Read full article on original website
State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law
Ohio state Board of Education president Charlotte McGuire speaks at the most recent executive committee meeting of the board. Opposition to a federal policy change involving the LGBTQ community seems to be a family affair when it comes to the president of Ohio’s state board of education and her husband, who is a member of the Republican State Central Committee.
Proposed bill would require Ohio prisons to provide feminine hygiene products
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio law does not explicitly state that...
Most Oregonians trust state’s election system, report finds
Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities, during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle) As Oregon reached a new milestone of 3 million registered voters, a new report found that nearly 70%...
Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada
Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have...
Abortion debate draws voters to the polls in western New Mexico bordertown
GALLUP N.M. — Hours before early in-person voting ended, Cody Yazzie walked into the polling site wedged between a cell phone retailer and clothing store inside a mall. Less than 10 minutes later he walked out with an “I Voted” sticker. He said the governor’s race is what brought him out to the polls.
Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets
Homeless people are living on the west side of Interstate 205 in Portland in September 2022. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of...
Parents say gender-affirming health care is ‘life-affirming care’ for their trans children
The American Medical Association says gender transition-related care for minors can be “medically necessary.” But some Republican lawmakers, including several in Michigan, want to place those doctors, and the parents of those children, in prison for life. But debates in which the medical and political spheres collide can...
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
Election 2022 sees ballots hand counted, drop boxes removed, security increased
Sealed and signed envelopes are dropped into a box at the Brown County Administration Building after registered voters fill out in-person absentee ballots. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight) It’s a never-ending game of Whac-A-Mole, said South Dakota Sec. of State Steve Barnett. Citizen groups have spent the last year questioning,...
Nessel files brief against Karamo’s Detroit voting suit, says it’s about ‘spreading misinformation’
U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel heads to the stage to speak at a campaign rally held by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on October 16, 2022 in East Lansing, | Bill Pugliano/Getty Images. Democratic Attorney...
Seeking to bring peace, ensure justice, clergy prepare to stand watch at the polls
The Rev. Erica Liu served as a poll chaplain in Madison during the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election. (Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Election Campaign) Along with elections workers and poll watchers, Wisconsin voters may encounter faith leaders when they go to the polls on Tuesday. Clergy of several...
PNM customers continue to pay for San Juan coal plant that’s no longer operating
Power lines intersect in Albuquerque, N.M. in February 2022. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In the two months since the San Juan Generating Station shut down in New Mexico, the region’s customers have been paying the same rate for a facility that’s no longer giving them energy.
‘Three strikes’ rule for young offenders endorsed by legislative panel
State Court Administrator Greg Sattizahn addresses the Study Committee on Juvenile Justice on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the South Dakota State Capitol. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) A legislative panel wants to make it easier for judges to detain juveniles, require school resource officers to report suspected drug use to...
As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future
Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the protection of our right to vote under fair maps. And so much more!
‘No one’s going to save us. We have to save ourselves’
Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, speaks to a crowd of volunteers at a kick-off event for a petition drive that aims to put abortion access on the 2024 ballot in South Dakota. The event took place Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Icon Lounge in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)
Small food producers want more clarity from Montana Local Food Choice Act
Some small food producers in Montana are upset with what they see as a lack of clarity in the Montana Local Food Choice Act. Passed in the last legislative session as Senate Bill 199, the law exempts certain homemade food producers from requirements put on industrial food producers like licensing, permitting, labeling and inspection.
With dogged care, attention and nurturing, democracy in Kansas and beyond can thrive
Columnist Dave Kendall's terrier can still make his way along a nature trail despite losing his sight. It takes help and guidance, however. (Dave Kendall) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through his own company, Prairie Hollow Productions.
Kansas energy lawyer presses for inquiry of potential market manipulation in 2021 cold snap
Jim Zakoura, an energy lawyer frustrated by the Kansas Corporation Commission's refusal to investigate possible natural gas market manipulation in the 2021 winter storm, participates in a Kansas Reflector podcast to discuss an order requiring residential customers to cover $622 million in extraordinary costs incurred by utility companies during a storm named Uri. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Planned Parenthood president: ‘We’re leaving no stone unturned’ before Tuesday’s election
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, speaking to a group during a Yes on Prop 3 rally in Grand Rapids on Nov. 5, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. “Health care is not a partisan issue,” said Jeff Timmer, a longtime Republican strategist during a...
Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’
Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7. “Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of...
