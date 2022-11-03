ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law

Ohio state Board of Education president Charlotte McGuire speaks at the most recent executive committee meeting of the board. Opposition to a federal policy change involving the LGBTQ community seems to be a family affair when it comes to the president of Ohio’s state board of education and her husband, who is a member of the Republican State Central Committee.
OHIO STATE
Proposed bill would require Ohio prisons to provide feminine hygiene products

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio law does not explicitly state that...
OHIO STATE
Most Oregonians trust state’s election system, report finds

Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities, during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle) As Oregon reached a new milestone of 3 million registered voters, a new report found that nearly 70%...
OREGON STATE
Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada

Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have...
NEVADA STATE
Abortion debate draws voters to the polls in western New Mexico bordertown

GALLUP N.M. — Hours before early in-person voting ended, Cody Yazzie walked into the polling site wedged between a cell phone retailer and clothing store inside a mall. Less than 10 minutes later he walked out with an “I Voted” sticker. He said the governor’s race is what brought him out to the polls.
GALLUP, NM
Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets

Homeless people are living on the west side of Interstate 205 in Portland in September 2022. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of...
SALEM, OR
Parents say gender-affirming health care is ‘life-affirming care’ for their trans children

The American Medical Association says gender transition-related care for minors can be “medically necessary.” But some Republican lawmakers, including several in Michigan, want to place those doctors, and the parents of those children, in prison for life. But debates in which the medical and political spheres collide can...
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Election 2022 sees ballots hand counted, drop boxes removed, security increased

Sealed and signed envelopes are dropped into a box at the Brown County Administration Building after registered voters fill out in-person absentee ballots. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight) It’s a never-ending game of Whac-A-Mole, said South Dakota Sec. of State Steve Barnett. Citizen groups have spent the last year questioning,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
‘Three strikes’ rule for young offenders endorsed by legislative panel

State Court Administrator Greg Sattizahn addresses the Study Committee on Juvenile Justice on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the South Dakota State Capitol. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) A legislative panel wants to make it easier for judges to detain juveniles, require school resource officers to report suspected drug use to...
As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future

Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the protection of our right to vote under fair maps. And so much more!
OHIO STATE
‘No one’s going to save us. We have to save ourselves’

Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, speaks to a crowd of volunteers at a kick-off event for a petition drive that aims to put abortion access on the 2024 ballot in South Dakota. The event took place Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Icon Lounge in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Small food producers want more clarity from Montana Local Food Choice Act

Some small food producers in Montana are upset with what they see as a lack of clarity in the Montana Local Food Choice Act. Passed in the last legislative session as Senate Bill 199, the law exempts certain homemade food producers from requirements put on industrial food producers like licensing, permitting, labeling and inspection.
MONTANA STATE
With dogged care, attention and nurturing, democracy in Kansas and beyond can thrive

Columnist Dave Kendall's terrier can still make his way along a nature trail despite losing his sight. It takes help and guidance, however. (Dave Kendall) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through his own company, Prairie Hollow Productions.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas energy lawyer presses for inquiry of potential market manipulation in 2021 cold snap

Jim Zakoura, an energy lawyer frustrated by the Kansas Corporation Commission's refusal to investigate possible natural gas market manipulation in the 2021 winter storm, participates in a Kansas Reflector podcast to discuss an order requiring residential customers to cover $622 million in extraordinary costs incurred by utility companies during a storm named Uri. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’

Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7. “Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of...
VIRGINIA STATE

