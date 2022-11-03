ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money

JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body of missing pregnant woman found

UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
JOPLIN, MO
thecamdenchronicle.com

Evening accident claims life

At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

