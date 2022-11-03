Read full article on original website
Tyson Foods CFO arrested after being found asleep in stranger's bed
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) was arrested after being found asleep in someone else's home. According to an arrest report, 32-year-old John Tyson was found asleep in the home of a young woman who did not know him on Sunday, Nov. 6. The report...
NWA mom says she was almost target of woman charged in death of Ashley Bush
A Northwest Arkansas mom says she's grateful to be alive after she almost fell victim to the online profile, "Lucy", also known as the Amber Waterman, the woman charged in the death of Ashley Bush and her unborn baby.
Report: Former Benton County jail deputy was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at Crystal Bridges wedding
More details have emerged following the arrest of a former Benton County jail deputy's arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman
Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
fourstateshomepage.com
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found...
Rollover accident northbound of Hwy 549
At 8:21 p.m. the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a rollover accident. As of 9:30 p.m., the accident shows stopped traffic.
KYTV
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
Body of missing pregnant woman found
UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
Springdale SWAT team responds to apartment shooting
Springdale Police Department responded to a call of gunshots when they found an unidentified male with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
KHBS
6-year-old dies, man is missing after car is swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla.
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old man is missing after a car was swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla., Friday night. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the car was trying to cross a low water bridge on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. when it was swept into the water around 8:40 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Evening accident claims life
At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
Sheriff seeks tips to locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office are seeking an individual regarding active warrants in the county. Monte C. Lucas, 22, “known to frequent the Cassville/Exeter area,” state BCSO. Monte C. Lucas, 22, courtesy Barry Co. Sheriff. He was jailed summer of 2022 for FTA on the charges. August 5 he was released OR-BOND (On Own Recog.) with...
Man missing, 6-year-old girl dead after driver tries to drive over flooded bridge
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A six-year-old girl died, and a man is missing after the SUV they were in was swept away in flood water Friday night in Adair County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported to a SUV in the water just before 9 a.m. on OK-100, five miles west of Stilwell in Adair County.
