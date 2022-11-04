Read full article on original website
Clarksville is alive with the sound of music!
The sound of hammers, jackhammers and big machinery have filled Clarksville air! Music has just arrived in downtown, bringing the beautiful sound of music. Friday morning, 11-year-old Jace Lesko played the piano under the gazebo right next to city hall. Later, piano teacher Tiffany Hillicker took over the keys. Different people took over playing throughout the day. Some were professional musicians. Others had never touched a piano before.
Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Feature Local Venue
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion
Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
Second Saturday Drag Brunch
The next Second Saturday Drag Brunch is Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00am to 1:00pm at 5 Points Diner and Bar in East Nashville. This special, ticketed drag brunch will feature entertainment from queens Chyna, Veronika Electronika, and Ivy St. James along with music by DJ AJ Kang. Doors open at 10:00am and the show starts at 10:30am. Bar and table seating are on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early! VIP tables for up to 6 guests are also available. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of/at the door (if available). This is a 21 and over event.
The Lone Bellow Band Takes Over Roy Orbison's Nashville Estate
In a long-term relationship, you’ve gotta spice things up occasionally. Just ask The Lone Bellow. After a decade of richly textured, often dark and emotionally stormy Americana, the trio took a new approach for their fifth album—and they did it with help from one of Nashville’s famous rock ‘n’ roll mansions. With Love Songs for Losers, the acclaimed band recorded 11 new tracks in the late Roy Orbison’s former home on Old Hickory Lake, now empty but perhaps still holding some musical magic. And according to the band, it sparked something special.
CANDLELIGHT TOUR OF HOMES
Sat. (Dec. 10, 2022) 4-8PM Oaklands Mansion's 39th Holiday Tour of Historic Murfreesboro Homes sponsored by FirstBank. Attending the Candlelight Tour of Homes is an annual holiday tradition. The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).
Zoopalooza: “Zoolumination” Returns!
Zoolumination is returning for its second visit to the Nashville Zoo on November 18th, the first time since 2019, before COVID.
10 of The Best Breakfast Spots Downtown Nashville – (With Photos)
Music City is known for its many tourist attractions, from the Grand Ole Opry to the Country Music Hall of Fame. But Nashville has so much more to offer! The city is also home to some of the best breakfast spots in the country. Whether you’re looking for a hearty...
Feeling lucky? Nashvillians try their luck ahead of Powerball drawing
With the powerball jackpot at an all-time-high, people are trying their luck at gas stations across Nashville, purchasing tickets hoping they might be the lucky winner.
Clarksville Parks & Recreation plans 2-day Handmade Holidays event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event this month. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
This Is Tennessee's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
Wynonna Judd + Friends Deliver a Night No One Expected During ‘Love Is Alive’ Show [Review]
Wynonna Judd and friends gave fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center the show they wanted in Nashville on Thursday night (Nov. 3), even if it wasn't quite the show they were expecting. The Judds: Love Is Alive — the Final Concert was billed as a night to recreate...
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
The glassification of Nashville — will it stand the test of time?
The city’s skyline has been transformed by shimmering structures and some wonder if they’ll stand the test of time
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Tennesee, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Volunteer State? It appears that Tennessee's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Bell Buckle is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
