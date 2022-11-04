A decline in eye care utilization was found in older patients, with significant differences based on age, race, and ethnicity. Results of a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (AAO 2022) show that utilization of eye care was reduced in patients older than 65 years during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that utilization had not improved by the end of 2020.

