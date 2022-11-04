Read full article on original website
Cost-Savings Model Estimates Reduced Economic Burden With Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A
Gene therapy is a novel approach to hemophilia A treatment that carries a substantial cost up front but may lead to cost savings compared with current prophylaxis agents in the long run. Hemophilia A prophylaxis can significantly improve patient quality of life and outcomes by reducing bleeding incidents and long-term...
Dr Stephen J. Greene: New VICTORIA Trial Data Show Benefit to Vericiguat In-Hospital Initiation
The latest real-world clinical practice data from the VICTORIA trial of vericiguat bolster previous data on the medication’s benefit by showing that 92% of patients hospitalized for a worsening heart failure event would be eligible to start the therapy and that doing so would reduce their risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death, noted Stephen J. Greene, MD, Duke University Medical Center and the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
Manufacturer, Payer Collaboration Is Needed for PDT Coverage, Says Kelly Price
To try to get a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) covered, manufacturers need to align the value of their product to the priority of the payer, said Kelly Price, US head of rare disease at HRA Pharma. To try to get a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) covered, manufacturers need to align...
Dr Daniel Weiner Reviews Benefits, Challenges of Value-Based Payment Models for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daniel E. Weiner, MD, MS, board certified nephrologist and lead navigator at Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute, spoke on the limitations and future potential of value-based payment systems for chronic kidney disease (CKD), including the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Choices (ETC) Model and the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Models.
Poor Self-rated Mental Health and Medicare Beneficiaries’ Routine Care-Seeking
Steven C. Martino, PhD, Ron D. Hays, PhD, Katrin Hambarsoomian, MS, Amelia M. Haviland, PhD, Robert Weech-Maldonado, PhD, Joshua Breslau, PhD, ScD, Nate Orr, MA, Sarah Gaillot, PhD, Marc N. Elliott, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, November 2022, Volume 28, Issue 11. Efforts are needed to ensure that...
Eye Care Saw Drop Among Older Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic
A decline in eye care utilization was found in older patients, with significant differences based on age, race, and ethnicity. Results of a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (AAO 2022) show that utilization of eye care was reduced in patients older than 65 years during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that utilization had not improved by the end of 2020.
Blood Pressure Equity Could Prevent CVD Events in Black Adults
A panel at the annual American Heart Association conference held in Chicago, Illinois, discussed ways in which cardiovascular disease (CVD) care was affected by equity issues between White and Black patients. A panel that took place during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, held November 5-7 in Chicago, Illinois, discussed...
Curtis Warfield: Proactive Education, Management Will Improve Lifestyle Intervention Adherence for Patients With CKD
Curtis Warfield, MS, senior quality analyst, Indiana State Department of Health, and regional leader of National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Advocacy Committee, spoke on limitations regarding the current process of educating and managing lifestyle interventions for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), and how nephrologists can better integrate these strategies. A...
Dr Keith Ferdinand Addresses the Need for New Antihypertensive Agents to Overcome Health Care Disparities
Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FNLA, professor of medicine and the Gerald S. Berenson Endowed Chair in Preventative Cardiology, Tulane University School of Medicine, discusses the results of the recently halted FRESH trial, why there is such a great need for new antihypertensive agents, and possible contributory factors to outcome disparities between Black and White patients.
Dr Mikhail Kosiborod Discusses the Clinical Importance of the Latest DELIVER Data on Dapagliflozin
The DELIVER trial is the largest trial to date of SGLT2 inhibitor use in heart failure, and these latest data on dapagliflozin in heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction show an extensive benefit on health status, noted Mikhail Kosiborod, MD, cardiologist at St. Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri.
Dr Douglas Mann Discusses Novel CRISPR/Cas9 Findings in ATTR Amyloid Cardiomyopathy
Douglas L. Mann, MD, professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and editor-in-chief of JACC: Basic to Translational Science discussed the first set of data reported on NTLA-2001, a novel investigative intravenous agent that targets the TTR gene and TTR protein levels, which have been shown to play a role in development of cardiac transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.
Dr Kausik Ray: ORION-3 Data Show Inclisiran Produces Durable Sustained LDL-C Reduction
Kausik K. Ray, MB ChB, MD, MPhil, is professor of public health and a consultant cardiologist at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. At this year’s American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, he presented findings from a 4-year open-label extension study of inclisiran, a small interfering RNA that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
KCCQ-12 Improved Accuracy of Health Status Assessment in Heart Failure Clinic
Research presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Illinois, found that the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire-12 (KCCQ-12) was able to assess patients’ symptoms more accurately for clinicians. Data presented today at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions offer a look at how use of...
Dr Michael Portman: Edoxaban Facilitates Easier Treatment, Improved QOL in Pediatric Cardiac Disease
In the ENNOBLE-ATE trial, Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, director, Pediatric Cardiovascular Research, Center for Integrative Brain Research, and professor of pediatrics at Seattle Children's, and his team evaluated the safety and efficacy of edoxaban, a direct oral anticoagulant previously only used among adult patients, among pediatric patients with cardiac disease.
In Advanced NSCLC, Forgoing Treatment Leads to Increased Health Care Utilization
A new report underscores how treatment decisions for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) affect patients’ health care utilization and costs. A notable percentage of people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) go untreated for their cancers, and those patients tend to require more inpatient and emergency department visits than people who receive cancer treatment, according to a new report.
Bhavesh Shah Discusses Expanding Access for BCMA Bispecific Antibody
Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP, chief pharmacy officer and director of specialty and hematology/oncology pharmacy at Boston Medical Center, talks about what oncology agents in the pipeline he hopes to see become available. Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP, chief pharmacy officer and director of specialty and hematology/oncology pharmacy at Boston Medical Center,...
Sickle Cell Disease With Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises Carries a Substantial Economic Burden, Study Finds
The analysis emphasizes the association between vaso-occlusive crisis frequency and health care costs, which are inflated largely due to inpatient visits. Vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) are a common clinical manifestation of sickle cell disease (SCD) and cause pain episodes that can be debilitating. In addition to affecting patient quality of life, recurrent VOCs were associated with significantly higher health care resource utilization (HCRU) and costs for SCD patients in an analysis presented as a poster at the AMCP Nexus 2022 annual meeting.
