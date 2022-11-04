ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Cost-Savings Model Estimates Reduced Economic Burden With Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A

Gene therapy is a novel approach to hemophilia A treatment that carries a substantial cost up front but may lead to cost savings compared with current prophylaxis agents in the long run. Hemophilia A prophylaxis can significantly improve patient quality of life and outcomes by reducing bleeding incidents and long-term...
ajmc.com

Dr Stephen J. Greene: New VICTORIA Trial Data Show Benefit to Vericiguat In-Hospital Initiation

The latest real-world clinical practice data from the VICTORIA trial of vericiguat bolster previous data on the medication’s benefit by showing that 92% of patients hospitalized for a worsening heart failure event would be eligible to start the therapy and that doing so would reduce their risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death, noted Stephen J. Greene, MD, Duke University Medical Center and the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
ajmc.com

Manufacturer, Payer Collaboration Is Needed for PDT Coverage, Says Kelly Price

To try to get a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) covered, manufacturers need to align the value of their product to the priority of the payer, said Kelly Price, US head of rare disease at HRA Pharma. To try to get a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) covered, manufacturers need to align...
ajmc.com

Poor Self-rated Mental Health and Medicare Beneficiaries’ Routine Care-Seeking

Steven C. Martino, PhD, Ron D. Hays, PhD, Katrin Hambarsoomian, MS, Amelia M. Haviland, PhD, Robert Weech-Maldonado, PhD, Joshua Breslau, PhD, ScD, Nate Orr, MA, Sarah Gaillot, PhD, Marc N. Elliott, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, November 2022, Volume 28, Issue 11. Efforts are needed to ensure that...
ajmc.com

Eye Care Saw Drop Among Older Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A decline in eye care utilization was found in older patients, with significant differences based on age, race, and ethnicity. Results of a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (AAO 2022) show that utilization of eye care was reduced in patients older than 65 years during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that utilization had not improved by the end of 2020.
ajmc.com

Blood Pressure Equity Could Prevent CVD Events in Black Adults

A panel at the annual American Heart Association conference held in Chicago, Illinois, discussed ways in which cardiovascular disease (CVD) care was affected by equity issues between White and Black patients. A panel that took place during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, held November 5-7 in Chicago, Illinois, discussed...
CHICAGO, IL
ajmc.com

Curtis Warfield: Proactive Education, Management Will Improve Lifestyle Intervention Adherence for Patients With CKD

Curtis Warfield, MS, senior quality analyst, Indiana State Department of Health, and regional leader of National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Advocacy Committee, spoke on limitations regarding the current process of educating and managing lifestyle interventions for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), and how nephrologists can better integrate these strategies. A...
ajmc.com

Dr Keith Ferdinand Addresses the Need for New Antihypertensive Agents to Overcome Health Care Disparities

Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FNLA, professor of medicine and the Gerald S. Berenson Endowed Chair in Preventative Cardiology, Tulane University School of Medicine, discusses the results of the recently halted FRESH trial, why there is such a great need for new antihypertensive agents, and possible contributory factors to outcome disparities between Black and White patients.
ajmc.com

Dr Douglas Mann Discusses Novel CRISPR/Cas9 Findings in ATTR Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

Douglas L. Mann, MD, professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and editor-in-chief of JACC: Basic to Translational Science discussed the first set of data reported on NTLA-2001, a novel investigative intravenous agent that targets the TTR gene and TTR protein levels, which have been shown to play a role in development of cardiac transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.
ajmc.com

Dr Kausik Ray: ORION-3 Data Show Inclisiran Produces Durable Sustained LDL-C Reduction

Kausik K. Ray, MB ChB, MD, MPhil, is professor of public health and a consultant cardiologist at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. At this year’s American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, he presented findings from a 4-year open-label extension study of inclisiran, a small interfering RNA that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
CHICAGO, IL
ajmc.com

KCCQ-12 Improved Accuracy of Health Status Assessment in Heart Failure Clinic

Research presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Illinois, found that the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire-12 (KCCQ-12) was able to assess patients’ symptoms more accurately for clinicians. Data presented today at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions offer a look at how use of...
CHICAGO, IL
ajmc.com

Dr Michael Portman: Edoxaban Facilitates Easier Treatment, Improved QOL in Pediatric Cardiac Disease

In the ENNOBLE-ATE trial, Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, director, Pediatric Cardiovascular Research, Center for Integrative Brain Research, and professor of pediatrics at Seattle Children's, and his team evaluated the safety and efficacy of edoxaban, a direct oral anticoagulant previously only used among adult patients, among pediatric patients with cardiac disease.
SEATTLE, WA
ajmc.com

In Advanced NSCLC, Forgoing Treatment Leads to Increased Health Care Utilization

A new report underscores how treatment decisions for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) affect patients’ health care utilization and costs. A notable percentage of people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) go untreated for their cancers, and those patients tend to require more inpatient and emergency department visits than people who receive cancer treatment, according to a new report.
ajmc.com

Bhavesh Shah Discusses Expanding Access for BCMA Bispecific Antibody

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP, chief pharmacy officer and director of specialty and hematology/oncology pharmacy at Boston Medical Center, talks about what oncology agents in the pipeline he hopes to see become available. Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP, chief pharmacy officer and director of specialty and hematology/oncology pharmacy at Boston Medical Center,...
ajmc.com

Sickle Cell Disease With Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises Carries a Substantial Economic Burden, Study Finds

The analysis emphasizes the association between vaso-occlusive crisis frequency and health care costs, which are inflated largely due to inpatient visits. Vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) are a common clinical manifestation of sickle cell disease (SCD) and cause pain episodes that can be debilitating. In addition to affecting patient quality of life, recurrent VOCs were associated with significantly higher health care resource utilization (HCRU) and costs for SCD patients in an analysis presented as a poster at the AMCP Nexus 2022 annual meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy