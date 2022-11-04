ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Earn $17 an Hour Plus Benefits as a Care Coordinator for CareCentrix

CareCentrix, a health care company, is hiring a care coordinator to work from home full time. The starting pay is $17 per hour plus an incentive bonus opportunity. You will be providing information to patients, providers and clinical staff; managing requests for services; and collecting nonclinical information. You will escalate issues as needed.

