ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal

A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow

LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goworldtravel.com

Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning

At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident. 
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

West LA teen returns home after days missing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia

Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
ARCADIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy