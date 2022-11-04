ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Steps Retirees Can Take Now to Reduce Tax Bill Later- Pro Series Q&A

By Julie Bennett Iannuzzi
 4 days ago

Are you a recent retiree or planning to retire this year?

Greene-Lewis provides some advice for retirees on pensions, IRAs, the gig economy, self-employment

Read the full Q&A below or watch the video above.

How to Reduce Your Tax Burden

Tracy Byrnes: A lot of people are pushed into retirement because of work situations. Many people choose to be done, and I don't blame them some days. Lisa Greene-Lewis, TurboTax expert and CPA, is with us right now to talk about the things that retirees should and can be doing to minimize their tax burden come April. And one of the things you say, Lisa, is to think about a lump sum distribution from a pension plan.

1. Taxes and Lump Sum Distributions

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes, a lot of people considering retirement or, you know, retired this year. They don't realize that if they're getting a lump sum distribution, they may be taxed on that full amount unless they roll it over to an IRA within 60 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeFyG_0iynvzQa00
Quote: Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax Expert

2. Tax Penalties and Early Retirement

Tracy Byrnes: Super important. Otherwise, you're going to get hit with a big tax bill. In addition, if you retired before 59 and a half, you could be looking at taxes and penalties as well, right?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. A lot of retirees, you know, they get that lump sum distribution and they roll it over to an IRA and then they want to use that money. But if you are not 59 and a half yet, you're going to get an additional 10% tax penalty on the withdrawals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrAQ0_0iynvzQa00
Quote: Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax Expert

3. Consider Delaying Retirement

Tracy Byrnes: Right, so try to hold out because that's your hard-earned money. The last thing you want to do is give it back to the government.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes, or hold out on retiring if you can.

Don't worry about knowing these tax laws. TurboTax has you covered. You can come to TurboTax and fully hand your taxes over to a TurboTax Live tax expert and get your taxes done from start to finish. Enjoy up to an additional $20 off when you get started with TurboTax Live.

4. Taxes and Retirement Side Hustles

Tracy Byrnes: Right, especially for Social Security purposes too. So a lot of retirees. And I say that in quotes, have moved on or are moving on to new gigs, right? Consulting, side jobs, side hustles. What should they be thinking about?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: They should be thinking about how additional streams of income could impact their Social Security if they're able to get that, because additional income like, say, from your retirement or from your side gig, can impact how Social Security is taxed. Usually, if you're only getting Social Security, typically that would not be taxed. But the other strings of income can impact that. And then also, you know, all these different streams of income can bump you into another tax bracket.

Tracy Byrnes: Right, so check out TurboTax because you might be needing to make estimates, and estimated tax payments throughout the year so that you don't come up underfunded.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes, so if you're in this situation, you know, doing side jobs, consulting, it would be good to maybe sit down and evaluate right now. And you can make estimated tax payments four times a year so you don't get any tax surprises. And you can also use TurboTax Tax Caster for planning and to see where you're at right now.

5. Retirement, Taxes, and Self-Employment

Tracy Byrnes: And the other thing that a self-employed person now has to start thinking about is their expenses. So they really need to keep track of them.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes, you want to keep track of your expenses to maximize how much you can deduct directly related to your business. So you can lower your taxable income. And also lower your self-employment taxes.

Tracy Byrnes: So this back half of your life can be fun and exciting, but keep track of everything so that you don't give all your hard-earned earnings back to Uncle Sam. Lisa Greene Lewis, thank you so much for taking the time.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Thank you for having me.

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment 15 days away

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is fast approaching. Through the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Nov. 15.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year

Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
WETM 18 News

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
CNET

November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?

Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Kiplinger

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?

When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
