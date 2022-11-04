Read full article on original website
With polls open across the country, here's what's at stake this Midterm Elections
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday.
Fact-checkers suddenly rip into President Biden heading into midterms
CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post fact-checked several claims President Biden has made leading up to the midterm elections just days before Nov. 8.
Election Scrutiny High, but No Big Hitches as Voting Begins
"By Christina A. Cassidy and Geoff MulvihillFinal voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early in the day, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day. For example, vote tabulators were not working in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona -- potentially requiring hand-counting instead -- and some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late.“These...
Biden’s next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
Speaker Pelosi issues statement as husband released from hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on...
AP Photos: America votes in laundromats, schools, libraries
Americans were voting Tuesday in a key election that will decide whether Republicans end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington and take back the House and Senate. The balloting marks the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to end constitutional protection of abortion rights. All 435 seats in the narrowly held House and one-third of the evenly divided Senate are being decided.
America’s election systems are more than just machines – they’re people, who are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressured
When people thinkabout making elections secure, they often think about voting machines, cybersecurity and mechanical threats. They don’t think about people.
OPINION: Four meatpackers control 85% of market. Cattlemen need a voice
In the last two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the last two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack U.S., So. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key U.S. and South Korean targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
