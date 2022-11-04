ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Election Scrutiny High, but No Big Hitches as Voting Begins

"By Christina A. Cassidy and Geoff MulvihillFinal voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early in the day, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day. For example, vote tabulators were not working in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona -- potentially requiring hand-counting instead -- and some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late.“These...
ARIZONA STATE
St. Joseph Post

Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
VANDALIA, OH
St. Joseph Post

Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

AP Photos: America votes in laundromats, schools, libraries

Americans were voting Tuesday in a key election that will decide whether Republicans end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington and take back the House and Senate. The balloting marks the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to end constitutional protection of abortion rights. All 435 seats in the narrowly held House and one-third of the evenly divided Senate are being decided.
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Joseph Post

OPINION: Four meatpackers control 85% of market. Cattlemen need a voice

In the last two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the last two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
St. Joseph Post

U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
WASHINGTON STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy