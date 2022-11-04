ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock. Topics...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All 5 questionable players are active for Packers vs. Lions in Week 9

The five players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers on the final injury report are ACTIVE for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That means receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Preston Smith are all available and will play in a must-win game for the 3-5 Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive.com

MLB offseason is here: Tigers must make cuts in next 4 days

The Houston Astros capped an impressive season with a World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. Now it’s time for all the teams who have spent the last month on the sidelines to jump into action. The offseason officially begins on Sunday, the first chance for...
DETROIT, MI

