The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Message For Lions Rookie After Interception
Aaron Rodgers threw not one, not two, but three (!) interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Packers fell to the Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field. Following the game, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Rodgers told him following one of his interceptions. "Freebie," Rodgers said. OK then,...
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
What’s being said nationally after Lions hand Packers their fifth straight loss
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) ditched their five-game winning streak, beating the Packers (3-6) 15-9 in a Week 9 defensive showdown, handing Green Bay its first five-game skid since 2008. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy day, even by the standards from this season’s ugly first nine...
MLive.com
2 tight ends catch TD passes in Lions’ first game after T.J. Hockenson trade
DETROIT -- While the T.J. Hockenson trade was obviously made for the long-term future of the franchise, Dan Campbell believes the Detroit Lions might be better off in the short term too. “As good as T.J. was, there are things we’ll be able to do better, potentially, having other guys...
Aaron Rodgers throws consecutive endzone interceptions vs. Lions
Things just keep going downhill for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Riding a four-game losing streak, the team had a couple of promising drives to open their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, once things got to the goal line, they took a turn for the worse.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock. Topics...
All 5 questionable players are active for Packers vs. Lions in Week 9
The five players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers on the final injury report are ACTIVE for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That means receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Preston Smith are all available and will play in a must-win game for the 3-5 Packers.
Lions inactive players for Week 9 vs. Packers: Healthy scratches on the DL
There aren’t many surprises in the Detroit Lions inactive player list for the Week 9 visit from the Green Bay Packers. With four players already ruled out due to injuries and another one listed as doubtful, the list was almost complete before the 11:30 a.m. deadline on Sunday. The...
Behind the Numbers: Packers hit low point following loss to Lions
Up against a one-win Detroit Lions team with an abysmal defense, the Green Bay Packers had the opportunity to get back in the win column in an effort to salvage this season. However, what we saw was yet another disappointing performance as the Packers fell to 3-6 and hit rock bottom.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Live Without Cable (2022)
Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward
MLive.com
MLB offseason is here: Tigers must make cuts in next 4 days
The Houston Astros capped an impressive season with a World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. Now it’s time for all the teams who have spent the last month on the sidelines to jump into action. The offseason officially begins on Sunday, the first chance for...
Michigan Recruiting Gaining Traction for the Future
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on the state of Michigan recruiting, focusing on their key targets in building for the future.
Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Cass Tech Technicians (8-3) defeated the Southfield A&T Warriors (8-3) in one of the most anticipated Division I district finals of the weekend. After pitching a second half shutout, the Technicians came away with a 25-14 victory for the title. Cass Tech is set to ...
