Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
NBA
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ game at Charlotte on Sunday night. The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. The team said he will return when he is cleared under current NBA guidelines. Beal is averaging...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Memphis Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.5 points per contest. Memphis didn't...
LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is impressed with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant
Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court?
James Harden will be out for a month due to a foot injury. The post Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Raptors vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently. The Raptors lost a...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls are looking to get back on track versus the Raptors.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving’s suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite also being without the injured Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. Brooklyn shot 14 of 28 from 3-point range and 56% from the field overall. “Let’s put the joy back in basketball,” Nets owner Joe Tsai said in a postgame tweet. No explanation was necessary. The Nets (3-6) have had a tumultuous week, parting ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday and suspending Irving on Thursday. The fallout from Irving’s post of a link to an antisemitic work continued Friday with Nike announcing as the Nets were playing that the company has halted its relationship with Irving.
CBS Sports
Pacers vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Indiana is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.88 points per contest.
