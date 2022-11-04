ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

twulasso.com

Blotter: Multiple threats made towards students

Lowry Woods- During his patrol rounds, an officer smelled the scent of marijuana from a vehicle that had a driver and a passenger inside the car with the windows down on Oct. 12. After approaching the vehicle and questioning the individuals, the occupants admitted to possessing marijuana and proceeded to hand it over. The owner of the marijuana admitted that it belonged to him and was issued a city of Denton citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on campus.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Jenkins Sought to Bribe Away Debts, Whistleblower Claims

A whistleblower claimed that Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins attempted to bribe him to ignore a $1.4 million debt that Jenkins owed before firing him, according to court documents filed on his behalf. After celebrity attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose in 2016 following his...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Attorney Allegedly Hid Client’s $1B from IRS

A Dallas tax attorney was arrested last Tuesday on charges relating to hiding money from the IRS, authorities said. The charges against Joseph Garza, 79, revealed to the public on Thursday, included 18 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 22 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of fraudulent income tax returns. In total, it is reported that he shielded around $1 billion of his client’s money, resulting in a loss of $200 million in taxes to the IRS.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby

(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
PARIS, TX
fox4news.com

No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating why an officer opened fire during a traffic stop. No one was hurt by the gunfire Sunday afternoon. The officer made the traffic stop along Carter Drive, which is near Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in east Arlington. Police have not said...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX

