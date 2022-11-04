Read full article on original website
Former DFR firefighter sent to prison for DWI accident
A former Dallas firefighter who killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child five years ago in a drunk driving accident has taken a plea deal.
Blotter: Multiple threats made towards students
Lowry Woods- During his patrol rounds, an officer smelled the scent of marijuana from a vehicle that had a driver and a passenger inside the car with the windows down on Oct. 12. After approaching the vehicle and questioning the individuals, the occupants admitted to possessing marijuana and proceeded to hand it over. The owner of the marijuana admitted that it belonged to him and was issued a city of Denton citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on campus.
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit. The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at...
Jenkins Sought to Bribe Away Debts, Whistleblower Claims
A whistleblower claimed that Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins attempted to bribe him to ignore a $1.4 million debt that Jenkins owed before firing him, according to court documents filed on his behalf. After celebrity attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose in 2016 following his...
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Decision 2022 — $650M road bond, pot decriminalization, recall on ballot
Denton County residents will head to the polls Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the General Election midterms, and there’s more than the usual state and county races on the ballot. Propositions. One of the most impactful ballot items for Denton County residents is the county’s $650...
Dallas Attorney Allegedly Hid Client’s $1B from IRS
A Dallas tax attorney was arrested last Tuesday on charges relating to hiding money from the IRS, authorities said. The charges against Joseph Garza, 79, revealed to the public on Thursday, included 18 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 22 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of fraudulent income tax returns. In total, it is reported that he shielded around $1 billion of his client’s money, resulting in a loss of $200 million in taxes to the IRS.
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
Local residents create new ‘I Voted’ stickers for Dallas County voters
As part of a get out the vote initiative, March to the Polls, in partnership with the Dallas County Elections Department, Raise Your Hand Texas and The Dallas Examiner, recently held a contest for local residents to redesign the “I Voted” sticker that voters wear after they participate in a Dallas County election.
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating why an officer opened fire during a traffic stop. No one was hurt by the gunfire Sunday afternoon. The officer made the traffic stop along Carter Drive, which is near Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in east Arlington. Police have not said...
SPCA of Texas removes 18 allegedly abandoned animals from Kaufman County property
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Yesterday, the SPCA of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office removed 18 allegedly abandoned dogs —13 dogs and five newborn puppies— from a property near Kemp, Texas. The owner previously relinquished custody of the animals. All the animals were transported to...
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. The crash happened along Skillman Street while the motorcycle was speeding.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
