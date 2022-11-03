Read full article on original website
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
scvnews.com
Master’s Wins ‘Home Game’ in Arizona
Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master’s University Men’s Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz. Master’s (3-0) shot 50% from the field (30-60), including 16-of 36 from three-point range....
kjzz.org
This ASU quarterback went viral singing opera during Spain's lockdown. Now he's coming to Gammage
A former Arizona State University football player is returning to his alma mater Nov. 4. But this time, he’s not performing on the gridiron. Gus Farwell is a former college quarterback turned opera singer. He went viral for singing from his balcony in Barcelona during the early days of the pandemic to the adoration of his neighbors. On Nov. 4, Farwell will perform at ASU’s Gammage Auditorium in Tempe.
Jalopnik
Phoenix Raceway Is Trying to Get Race Fans to the Track Faster, More Easily
This weekend, Phoenix Raceway will play host to three Championship races for each of NASCAR’s disciplines: Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup. More than that, though, the track is catering to fans in a way that should be obvious for all race circuits, but that generally gets pushed to the wayside.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
NASCAR, AZ Fall Fest, Barbie tour stop & more events in the Valley this weekend
The first weekend of November is bringing stars to the Valley! Stevie Nicks, Pepe Aguilar, Lupita D´Alessio are just some of the artists you can see! Plus, there are several festivals to check out!
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley
Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
AZFamily
Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!. The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20. The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy...
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
12news.com
Street named to honor late Bishop Thomas in Phoenix
A new street in Phoenix was dedicated to late civil rights and community leader, Bishop Thomas. He served at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church for more than 30 years.
phoenixmag.com
10 Things To Know About Phoenix In The Future
From sports to technology to that bullet train to Tucson we’ve always wanted, peer into the Valley’s collective future through this 20-page package of prognostication. Buckeye will have more people than Chandler. Where growth is concerned, the experts always find a way to underestimate Metro Phoenix. Back in...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
AZFamily
Two hospitalized after crash on Loop 101, lanes are open
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are hospitalized after a crash that had blocked multiple lanes on the Loop 101 in the Tempe area on Saturday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have not released information about what led up to the crash, the condition of the drivers or potential passengers, or if impairment was a factor. All lanes are open and the accident has been cleared.
fox10phoenix.com
Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win
The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
AZFamily
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
