3 Golden State Warriors that could be traded, including Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have found major success by sticking with their core. Many big market teams have already overhauled
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
NBA fans troll the Golden State Warriors for resting their best players amid a losing streak.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
LeBron James reacts to an instantly iconic photo of Kevin Durant
Without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry or a permanent head coach in place, the Brooklyn Nets had no issues on the floor Friday night in Washington D.C., where Kevin Durant put on a show in his hometown. Durant scored 28 points and the Nets held the Wizards to just...
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA games for free
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, November 6. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on NBA TV. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on NBA TV or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month for new users.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
NBA
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
CBS Sports
How to watch Hawks vs. Pelicans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
After five games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Brandon Ingram's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram will be available for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 133, Knicks 118
The Celtics and the Knicks went back and forth Saturday night until Boston was able to pull away over the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. The C’s strung together a 11-2 run from the 3:59 mark of the fourth to the 1:16 mark to turn a five-point game into a 14-point game, which was plenty of cushion to advance their record to 6-3 on the season.
