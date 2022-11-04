ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

Related
100fmrockford.com

New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine

ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Amazon has some competition

Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with faster shipping times and streaming deals. Amazon has some competition. Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

‘Christmas at the Farm’ returns this weekend to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, “Christmas at the Farm” makes its return to the stateline from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, November 4 and from 10 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5. The shopping market is located at the Meyer’s...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Wild week of weather ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was able to collect its collective breath Sunday after an extremely eventful Saturday that brought severe thunderstorms and extremely gusty winds. Sunday proved to be a polar opposite, with bright sunshine and temperatures warming back into the middle and upper 50s. From a precipitation...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in Rockford. With Rockford IceHogs games at the BMO Center and the Goo Goo Dolls at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this weekend, traffic is expected to increase, making parking a top priority. Rockford police will be directing...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Oregon woman found fit to stand trial for death of her son

On Thursday, Sarah Safranek was found fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son, Nathaniel Burton, according to family members. Oregon woman found fit to stand trial for death of …. On Thursday, Sarah Safranek was found fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
ROSCOE, IL
StatelineKids

StatelineKids

Rockford, IL
669
Followers
283
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Stateline Kids is the only community guide for kids events, activities and information in Winnebago, Boone and Rock counties. The site launched in July 2018 to help families make the most out of the resources and attractions in the Stateline area. We seek to answer the question: "What adventure can we have today?"

 http://www.statelinekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy