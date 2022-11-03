ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping

Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
REDLANDS, CA
Library honors Cruz Coyazo for Veterans Day

Cruz Coyazo, a Redlands native, was shot down near Bonn, Germany, on Feb. 13, 1945. In honor of Veterans Day, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents a program on Redlander Cruz Coyazo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Contemporary Club. Presented by Coyazo’s grandnephew Paul Aranda, the program will include family stories, photographs, and insight into how Cruz’s legacy has been commemorated in the 77 years since his death on a World War II battlefield.
REDLANDS, CA

