Cruz Coyazo, a Redlands native, was shot down near Bonn, Germany, on Feb. 13, 1945. In honor of Veterans Day, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents a program on Redlander Cruz Coyazo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Contemporary Club. Presented by Coyazo’s grandnephew Paul Aranda, the program will include family stories, photographs, and insight into how Cruz’s legacy has been commemorated in the 77 years since his death on a World War II battlefield.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO