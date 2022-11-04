ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Feed The Bay

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbG6R_0iynga0600

Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive. Now more than ever, Metropolitan Ministries could use your help to take care of the needs of our community. Help us fight food insecurity this Holiday Season. Join us at the Walmart on Dale Mabry just off 275 to drop off food to assist our neighbors in need in Tampa Bay. $25 will feed a family of four. Every donation counts!

You can Help Metropolitan Ministries now by donating here https://www.metromin.org/feedthebay2022

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

fAnd just like that, Halloween is over and November is here and yet there are still a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! We hope all your little ghosts and goblins had fun trick-or-treating. Now it’s time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! But, let’s focus on THIS […]
Bay News 9

Florida workforce searches for housing at affordable rates

As people continue to struggle to find an affordable place to live in the Tampa Bay area, one company in Manatee County is working hard to provide quality workforce housing at low costs. What You Need To Know. Housing is becoming more unaffordable in Tampa Bay. A local company is...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
Bay News 9

Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again

CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
CLEARWATER, FL
102.5 The Bone

Worker loses leg after wire snags on passing vehicle

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A subcontractor working to install cable in St. Paul was hurt in a freak accident on Wednesday that led to the loss of his leg. Crews were working to install cable and had a portion of cable unraveled across the road that vehicles were allowed to drive across, WCCO reported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
brevardtimes.com

Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella

ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tropical system likely brings winds & rain this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A warm November weekend is coming to an end. The few showers we had pass through earlier have moved offshore and it will be dry tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop into the low 70s for Monday morning. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Fire prompts evacuations in Bayshore Gardens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire in a shed behind a home on Bayshore Gardens Parkway forced several surrounding homes to evacuate before the fire was brought under control. The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. behind the home in the 1600 block of Bayshore Gardens Parkway. Thick smoke could be seen from U.S. 41 before firefighters arrived.
BAYSHORE GARDENS, FL
995qyk.com

We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
RIVERVIEW, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy