Everett, MA

vanyaland.com

Mic’d Up: Jenny Slate’s Wilbur return, Comics Come Home returns for #26

Editor’s Note: The leaves on the trees may start changing soon, but was hasn’t changed as we cruise full speed through the final third of the year is the top-tier selection of comedy shows to check out around Boston. With homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlighting the calendar, the the plethora of comedy talent in and around the city continues to pour out as richly as that $8 Pumpkin Spice Latte you yearn for every morning. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (November 13).
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Lowell venue Thirsty First closes Central Street location

Thirsty First Tavern and Grill has poured its last drinks for parched visitors — on Central Street, at least. The Lowell venue, bar, and restaurant yesterday (November 5) announced that its landlord has terminated its lease at 280 Central St., forcing the business to close and seek a new location. Thirsty First shared the news on Facebook, where they explained that a sprinkler system accident several weeks ago caused severe damage to the building, putting their lease in jeopardy.
LOWELL, MA

