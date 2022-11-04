Photography by Chris Hocking, Hayden Richards/SArips, Steve Ryan, and Mick Sowry. “A wild dive back into pseudo-winter.” The Outlook earlier this week suggested something highly unusual preparing to strike a vast stretch of Australia’s southern coastlines. Semi-tropical energy, partly spawned out of the warm waters of the north-east Indian Ocean, had migrated across the western half of the continent and headed south of the Great Australian Bight, whereupon the whole thing blew up. Crazy raging winds and barely predictable swells hammered some zones, and did their best to half-avoid others. The aftermath is looking quite pretty, specially in Victoria and Tasmania this weekend, where underlying pulses of SW energy should keep coasts alive under way more moderate winds. But for now, thanks to some highly gifted contributors, here’s a look at a storm we kinda weren’t really meant to surf, but instead gives our surfers’ eyes a feast.

2 DAYS AGO