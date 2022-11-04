ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast

If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
thetrek.co

Surviving the Storm in Oregon

We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
Surfline

East Coast Weekend Outlook

Hurricane Martin surprisingly spun up in the Central Atlantic earlier this week, but it’s out of our picture after transitioning into a powerful XXL storm in the North Atlantic. Behind it, the National Hurricane Center’s monitoring another area of low pressure to the east of Bermuda and a more likely system for development that’ll approach the Bahamas over the weekend. It’ll be next week if either feature is named (and next week before we see surf from these systems) but there are some other options for waves lining up in the next few days.
natureworldnews.com

The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures

More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
AccuWeather

Brewing tropical threat looms for western Mexico

AccuWeather forecasters say the Eastern Pacific basin is about to come to life following a brief break in tropical activity. A brewing tropical system south of Mexico is set to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the country in the next few days, and it may even have implications for the United States.
Surfline

Sand Island, Bright Water

Photography by Andrew Shield. The double pulse of east and SE swell along the east coast a couple of weeks back switched on a lot of places, but maybe none more gorgeously than North Stradbroke Island. It was a day for the local surfing population to relish and remember. Here’s a look at the day and the place through the eyes of two of the island’s perennial elders, Russell Specht and Dadee Taylor.
CBS News

Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast

Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...
AccuWeather

Roslyn reaches hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico as powerful hurricane

The brief break in tropical activity across the eastern Pacific Ocean came to an end with the formation of Roslyn south of Mexico on Thursday. Since then, Roslyn has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as on Friday evening. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm, the season's 17th named system, can take a similar path to Orlene from earlier in the month, striking the western coast of Mexico with heavy rain and damaging winds as a hurricane.
Surfline

A Storm From The South

Photography by Chris Hocking, Hayden Richards/SArips, Steve Ryan, and Mick Sowry. “A wild dive back into pseudo-winter.” The Outlook earlier this week suggested something highly unusual preparing to strike a vast stretch of Australia’s southern coastlines. Semi-tropical energy, partly spawned out of the warm waters of the north-east Indian Ocean, had migrated across the western half of the continent and headed south of the Great Australian Bight, whereupon the whole thing blew up. Crazy raging winds and barely predictable swells hammered some zones, and did their best to half-avoid others. The aftermath is looking quite pretty, specially in Victoria and Tasmania this weekend, where underlying pulses of SW energy should keep coasts alive under way more moderate winds. But for now, thanks to some highly gifted contributors, here’s a look at a storm we kinda weren’t really meant to surf, but instead gives our surfers’ eyes a feast.
The Guardian

‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse to arrive on Tuesday

The moon is set to pull off a disappearing act Tuesday, and those who miss it will have to wait three years for another chance to see something like it again. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America before dawn on Tuesday, giving those further west the best view. In Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific, it will be visible after sunset.

