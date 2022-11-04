Read full article on original website
Related
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
NBC San Diego
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast
If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
KOMO News
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
thetrek.co
Surviving the Storm in Oregon
We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
Surfline
East Coast Weekend Outlook
Hurricane Martin surprisingly spun up in the Central Atlantic earlier this week, but it’s out of our picture after transitioning into a powerful XXL storm in the North Atlantic. Behind it, the National Hurricane Center’s monitoring another area of low pressure to the east of Bermuda and a more likely system for development that’ll approach the Bahamas over the weekend. It’ll be next week if either feature is named (and next week before we see surf from these systems) but there are some other options for waves lining up in the next few days.
natureworldnews.com
The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures
More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Multiple Atlantic systems may vie for next tropical storm of 2022 hurricane season
A developing tropical system near Bermuda is running out of time to become the next named storm in the Atlantic basin, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even if this area of interest doesn’t organize into a tropical storm, there are several other areas of interest that are being closely monitored.
Brewing tropical threat looms for western Mexico
AccuWeather forecasters say the Eastern Pacific basin is about to come to life following a brief break in tropical activity. A brewing tropical system south of Mexico is set to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the country in the next few days, and it may even have implications for the United States.
Severe storm threat for the South as rain and snow will hit Pacific Northwest
Severe storm threat for the South as rain and snow will hit Pacific Northwest in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest. We also continue to monitor Tropical Storm Lisa. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Surfline
Sand Island, Bright Water
Photography by Andrew Shield. The double pulse of east and SE swell along the east coast a couple of weeks back switched on a lot of places, but maybe none more gorgeously than North Stradbroke Island. It was a day for the local surfing population to relish and remember. Here’s a look at the day and the place through the eyes of two of the island’s perennial elders, Russell Specht and Dadee Taylor.
CBS News
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...
natureworldnews.com
As Hurricane Julia Passed From the Atlantic, 25 People Are Dead With Devastating Flash Floods in Australia
Throughout last week, a storm - Tropical Storm Julia, to be exact - was brewing. Julia began as a tropical depression and grew stronger as it moved from the north Atlantic to the Caribbean Sea. By Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Centre in the United States had declared Julia a...
ABC Action News
This week, disturbance near Puerto Rico might move toward Florida and intensify into a tropical storm.
Storm activity near Puerto Rico might end up affecting Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. An area of low pressure is creating disorganized storms roughly 100 miles north of Puerto Rico as it moves northward, potentially bringing harsh weather to the Sunshine State. “Models are...
Roslyn reaches hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico as powerful hurricane
The brief break in tropical activity across the eastern Pacific Ocean came to an end with the formation of Roslyn south of Mexico on Thursday. Since then, Roslyn has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as on Friday evening. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm, the season's 17th named system, can take a similar path to Orlene from earlier in the month, striking the western coast of Mexico with heavy rain and damaging winds as a hurricane.
Surfline
A Storm From The South
Photography by Chris Hocking, Hayden Richards/SArips, Steve Ryan, and Mick Sowry. “A wild dive back into pseudo-winter.” The Outlook earlier this week suggested something highly unusual preparing to strike a vast stretch of Australia’s southern coastlines. Semi-tropical energy, partly spawned out of the warm waters of the north-east Indian Ocean, had migrated across the western half of the continent and headed south of the Great Australian Bight, whereupon the whole thing blew up. Crazy raging winds and barely predictable swells hammered some zones, and did their best to half-avoid others. The aftermath is looking quite pretty, specially in Victoria and Tasmania this weekend, where underlying pulses of SW energy should keep coasts alive under way more moderate winds. But for now, thanks to some highly gifted contributors, here’s a look at a storm we kinda weren’t really meant to surf, but instead gives our surfers’ eyes a feast.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast System Weakens in the South [NWS]
Weather systems are lingering over several regions in the United States in recent days. While the Gulf Coast system is weakening over the South US, an atmospheric river is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and a Gulf of Alaska storm could affect the 49th state, according to US weather authorities.
‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse to arrive on Tuesday
The moon is set to pull off a disappearing act Tuesday, and those who miss it will have to wait three years for another chance to see something like it again. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America before dawn on Tuesday, giving those further west the best view. In Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific, it will be visible after sunset.
Comments / 0