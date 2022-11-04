Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
melbourneflorida.org
Subtropical Storm Nicole May Impact Hurricane Ian Debris Removal Operations
The City of Melbourne’s disaster debris contractors have been making good progress in removing vegetative debris from city neighborhoods left over from Hurricane Ian. The contractors will continue to work through this week as long as conditions remain safe for them to do so. They will be working throughout...
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
melbourneflorida.org
Brevard County to Distribute Sandbags Nov. 8
In anticipation of the potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, Brevard County will be making free sandbags will be available to residents beginning 8 a.m., Tuesday, November 8. Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
WESH
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Orange County will have four sandbag locations open for residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:. Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave. Ft. Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N....
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County residents anxious over possible rising flood waters ahead of storm next week
GENEVA, Fla. - Geneva, Florida, resident Bob Boulanger is still living with the effects of Hurricane Ian. His home on the banks of Lake Harney was badly flooded. He said it will be even tougher if the floodwaters rise again, with a predicted storm arriving over the next few days.
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
click orlando
Developing area in Caribbean now designated as Invest 98L. Here’s what that mean
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may have heard the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team refer to an area in the Tropics as an Invest followed by a number and a letter. “Invest” is simply a shortened version of the word “investigation.”. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development likely for area...
westorlandonews.com
Brightline Successfully Completes Latest Round of Testing in Brevard County
Brightline has successfully completed the latest round of train testing through northern Brevard County. The testing consisted of 20 runs through Rockledge and Cocoa railroad crossings in which trains travelled up to 79 mph. Testing at 110 mph will begin in early 2023. The work, known as a signal and...
orlandoweekly.com
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
The gorgeous home of a serial entrepreneur who left his mark on Central Florida is now on the market. Roy Peter Scheid operated a chain of tire shops and train hobby stores for the first half of his life, retiring to Florida before the age of 50 in the late 1980s. His retirement was more active than most, though as he operated a group of Central Florida Checker's locations, opened an art gallery with his wife on Winter Park's Park Ave and eventually purchased the famous Bubble Room in Maitland.
WESH
Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
fox35orlando.com
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
wflx.com
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
So far this year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in the number of visitors compared to last year. With the traditional tourist season fast approaching, one local area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away. The Sophisticats on Wednesday entertained the lunch time crowd...
playgroundmagazine.com
New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022
Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
Comments / 4