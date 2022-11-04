ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
melbourneflorida.org

Subtropical Storm Nicole May Impact Hurricane Ian Debris Removal Operations

The City of Melbourne’s disaster debris contractors have been making good progress in removing vegetative debris from city neighborhoods left over from Hurricane Ian. The contractors will continue to work through this week as long as conditions remain safe for them to do so. They will be working throughout...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
melbourneflorida.org

Brevard County to Distribute Sandbags Nov. 8

In anticipation of the potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, Brevard County will be making free sandbags will be available to residents beginning 8 a.m., Tuesday, November 8. Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The gorgeous home of a serial entrepreneur who left his mark on Central Florida is now on the market. Roy Peter Scheid operated a chain of tire shops and train hobby stores for the first half of his life, retiring to Florida before the age of 50 in the late 1980s. His retirement was more active than most, though as he operated a group of Central Florida Checker's locations, opened an art gallery with his wife on Winter Park's Park Ave and eventually purchased the famous Bubble Room in Maitland.
MAITLAND, FL
WESH

Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
PALM BAY, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022

Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy