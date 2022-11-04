The gorgeous home of a serial entrepreneur who left his mark on Central Florida is now on the market. Roy Peter Scheid operated a chain of tire shops and train hobby stores for the first half of his life, retiring to Florida before the age of 50 in the late 1980s. His retirement was more active than most, though as he operated a group of Central Florida Checker's locations, opened an art gallery with his wife on Winter Park's Park Ave and eventually purchased the famous Bubble Room in Maitland.

MAITLAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO