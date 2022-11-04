Read full article on original website
Traffic hazard on US HWY 59 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – First responders are working a motor vehicle accident on US HWY-59 in Jackson County. The northbound lanes of HWY 59 are temporarily shut down in Jackson County. Northbound traffic is currently backed up in the Inez area. Please use caution in the area. Traffic should...
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
National nursing shortage impacts the Texas and the Crossroads area
VICTORIA, Texas – The United States fights the shortage of nurses across the nation. Therefore, Texas struggles with fewer nurses as well. According to Nurse Journal’s state-by-state breakdown, Texas’ nurse-to-population ratio stands as the third lowest in the country. The U.S. employed over three million nurses in 2021, but over 300 million people lived in the country in 2020. However,...
Strong thunderstorms will impact the Crossroads
A strong thunderstorm since 11:11 pm will impact portions of southwestern Dewitt and Karnes Counties through Midnight CST. At 11:11 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Karnes City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Hazard: Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. Source: Radar indicated. Impact: Gusty winds could...
Get Scared This Weekend at Yorktown Memorial Hospital
This place is scary, I just saw one publication calling Yorktown Memorial Hospital the scariest place on earth! If you are a fan of this kind of fright, this is for you! The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! The time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
36-year-old suspect arrested on multiple charges following vehicle pursuit
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Monday morning, the El Campo Police Department, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended 36-year-old Mathew Mayo for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, UUMV, Fail to ID Fugitive and multiple warrants out of other agencies. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office received a call this morning for a stolen...
Edna man dies after train collides with his car in Inez
INEZ, Texas – A man was killed early Friday morning when a train in Inez collided with his vehicle. 45-year-old Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, of Edna, was stopped on the railroad tracks on FM Road-444 when a train, traveling northeast, struck the driver’s side of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Kavirathna was...
Victorians Can Now Register Their Vehicles at H-E-B
According to a Facebook post by Victoria County this past Wednesday. Residents can NOW renew vehicle registrations at HEB on Rio Grande & HEB Plus on Navarro, provided they have the renewal notice from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, proof of inspection, and proof of insurance! You still have the option to register your vehicle online or at the Victoria County Tax Office located at 205 N Bridge St, downtown Victoria. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Comedian Kevin Nealon is Coming to Victoria
The Victoria Independent School District Education Foundation is bringing another awesome show to Victoria. Comedian, Kevin Nealon is coming to Victoria on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Nealon spent many years on Saturday Night Live and also appeared on Happy Gilmore and Anger Management and many more. He will perform at...
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
$250,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Victoria Last Week
The Powerball jackpot has just risen to $550 million because no one has correctly matched all the numbers correctly. However, that doesn't mean you still can't win big bucks. Last week a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Victoria at the Snax Max at the corner of Red River and Navarro. The winner who will remain anonymous matched 4 out of the 5 numbers and the Powerball for the drawing on October 12th. The total amount of the win was $50,000 however this person added the power play to multiply winnings by 5 (5X) increasing to jackpot win to $250,00.00. The numbers drawn on October 12th were 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59. The red Powerball was 6 and the Power Play was 5X.
Powerball Jackpot Surpasses $600 Million Dollars
Lotto fever is heating up once again, no one has matched all the numbers for the Powerball Lotto in weeks. Players will get another chance at the ever-growing prize on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The jackpot currently sits at $625 million with a cash value of $299.8 million. If you remember back to the summer of this year, Lotto fever took over with a $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Here is a list of the biggest Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots:
