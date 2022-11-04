Read full article on original website
Cameroon’s Paul Biya marks 40 years as president
When Paul Biya first took the helm of Cameroon, Ronald Reagan was in his second year of presidency, Madonna had not yet made the charts and the Soviet Union was still nearly a decade away from break-up. Biya, who at 89 will notch up 40 years in power on Sunday,...
Partygate inquiry delays blamed on government foot-dragging
Exclusive: MPs investigating Boris Johnson’s lockdown rule-breaking have waited more than three months for some evidence
UN urges Musk to ensure Twitter respects human rights amid massive layoffs
UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Saturday urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure that respect for human rights is central to the social network following his sacking of around half the company's employees. Reports of Musk laying off the platform's entire human rights team were "not, from...
Hackers targeted critics of Qatar World Cup, says British investigation
An India-based computer hacking gang targeted critics of the Qatar World Cup, an investigation by British journalists said on Sunday, as the Qatari government furiously denied it had played any part in commissioning the eavesdropping. A database leaked to Britain's Sunday Times and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed the...
Oath Keepers militia founder denies planning January 6 attack on US Capitol
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes denied Monday in his sedition trial that his organization planned the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, calling those who entered the building "stupid." He admitted under questioning by prosecutors that he has a history of opposing authorities and backing civil disobedience to...
Egypt has days to save jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah's life, Amnesty chief warns
Amnesty International's head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of one of the country's leading rights activists from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes...
India at 75: upending narratives and rewriting history
But 75 years after independence, that history is being rewritten across the country as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to promote its own Hindu nationalist agenda. Critics accuse the BJP of upending settled narratives to fit its outlook, promoting the roles of its ideological forebears, and downgrading the...
'Climate of fear’: Battle over refugee project divides small Brittany town
Callac, a small, normally tranquil town rural Brittany, France, has become the scene of a fierce and divisive battle that has pitted supporters of a plan to welcome refugees against its far-right backed opponents. Tensions came to head on November 5 when both sides held rival demonstrations in the town.
Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court
Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player, sport's highest court ruled Tuesday
Ukraine warns of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of more potential Russian attacks on his country's energy infrastructure. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This live page is no longer being updated. For more of our coverage of the war in...
Climate justice at COP27: ‘Richer countries cannot turn their backs on this’
The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.
Thousands in Italy march for peace in Ukraine
"No to war. No to sending weapons", read one large banner carried by protesters, as a vast crowd broke into cries of "give peace a chance". NATO founding member Italy has supported Ukraine from the start of the war, including providing it with arms. New far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...
Crisis on the Nile: Global warming and overuse threaten Africa’s longest river
Running from Uganda to Egypt, the Nile is essential to the survival of millions of people living in Africa. But a combination of climate change and human overuse is drying up the river, and worsening conditions for farmers who fear low harvests and loss of electricity. At more than 6,600...
‘I’m very worried’: Mother of jailed Egyptian activist on hunger strike wants action
Detained Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah’s decision to escalate a hunger strike in prison to a refusal to drink water has raised the stakes and shone a spotlight on human rights violations as Egypt hosts the COP27 climate summit. For his mother, the time has come for the world to act and not be hoodwinked by Egypt’s greenwashing of human rights.
COP27 in Egypt: Reason for hope or doomed to disappoint?
Activists have criticised previous UN climate talks calling them slow, complex and ineffective. As countries across the world fail to meet climate commitments to keep global temperatures below a fateful 2 degrees Celsius, can this year’s COP27 in Egypt rise above the failures of the past — or is it destined to disappoint?
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold US sponsored talks hours after new border shootout
Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks on Monday, mediated by the United States, just hours after a fresh shootout along their troubled border in a conflict which has left hundreds dead in recent months. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations. "The United...
Iran has ‘tested satellite launcher successfully’ amid rising hostility with US
Iran announced Saturday the successful test flight of a rocket capable of propelling satellites into space, three months after launching a satellite with the help of Russia. This comes amid rising tensions with Western countries as Tehran is alleged to have provided Moscow with military equipment to help its Ukraine war efforts.
After maritime border deal with Israel, Lebanon looks to capitalise on underwater oil exploration
Lebanon and Israel have signed a historic agreement demarcating a long-disputed maritime border after years of US-mediated negotiations, paving the way for Lebanon to exploit the energy resources off its coast. However, analysts point out that Lebanon lacks the infrastructure and governance for a rapid shift to becoming an oil-exporting nation, so the deal is unlikely to offset the nation’s economic and social crises in the short term.
Sanctions on Russia 'are working', US deputy treasury secretary says
In an interview with FRANCE 24, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed the sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The sanctions are working and that's why Russia is working so hard to evade them," he said. Adeyemo also discussed the cap on the price of Russian oil announced by the G7. He confirmed that this "will happen" on December 5 and predicted a knock-on effect among other buyers of Russian oil, such as China and India, who will likely demand lower prices as a result.
Allies’ successful first invasion but a ‘botched’ job: Operation Torch, 80 years on
On November 8,1942, the Western Allies launched Operation Torch, landing in Vichy-controlled Morocco and Algeria to open up a second front in World War II. Torch was a paradoxical operation: The Allies won in just over a week, but losses were relatively high as the operation provided harsh lessons to be learned ahead of the D-Day landings 18 months later.
