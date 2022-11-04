Read full article on original website
Detective: Cellphone data links two men charged in shooting death of 2-year-old boy to scene
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, where multiple investigators testified and gave new information about what led up to their arrests. Jaelyn Smith and Martavon Nelson are both facing felony murder charges...
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
Battle Creek assault leaves man with skull factures, brain injury
A man was seriously hurt during an assault early Saturday morning, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Man charged with attempted murder in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI – A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new man has been arraigned on attempted murder charges. Christian Scott Gorzen, 20, was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 3, on one felony count of assault with intent to murder after being accused of shooting a man who is in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds.
Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
An investigation is underway after a dirt bike crash in Mid-Michigan on Saturday left a 52-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man seriously injured near Portland.
Man killed in dirt bike crash in Danby Township
A 52-year-old man was killed in a dirt bike crash Saturday evening.
Michigan man struck, killed by vehicle while refueling his car on I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died after being hit by another driver while he attempted to refuel his car near an exit ramp. The man was not immediately identified and the driver that collided with the vehicle stayed at the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, according to Michigan State Police.
Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer
BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
Former felon sent back to the MDOC after entering guilty plea to assault charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A man who spent over two decades in the Michigan Department of Corrections for trying to stab a man to death in the mid 1990’s was ordered to go back to prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 64-year-old Vincent Beniquez was given...
Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.
HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
MI boy who plays saxophone for first responders hosting special performance for veterans
(WXYZ) — The local boy who made headlines playing the saxophone every Friday morning for first responders at the Farmington Hills city complex is hosting a special event for veterans this Friday. The special performance by 13-year-old Oliver Strickfaden is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Farmington Hills Police...
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting
At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
