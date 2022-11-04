ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man charged with attempted murder in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI – A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new man has been arraigned on attempted murder charges. Christian Scott Gorzen, 20, was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 3, on one felony count of assault with intent to murder after being accused of shooting a man who is in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds.
JACKSON, MI
truecrimedaily

Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping

WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer

BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
ELSIE, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
LANSING, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.

HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting

At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

