BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England's Sam Tomkins expects 'toughest test yet' against PNG
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - England v Papua New Guinea. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 14:30 GMT Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England face...
BBC
Wales 23-55 New Zealand: Home head coach Wayne Pivac praises 'match-hardened' All Blacks
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac admitted his side were second best against a "match-hardened" New Zealand side following the 55-23 defeat in Cardiff. The All Blacks outclassed Wales with an eight-try display that included 26 unanswered second-half points. After a poor start to 2022 this was a fifth consecutive win...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand must 'be smarter' against 'frightening' England
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. New Zealand director of rugby Wayne Smith says his side has "got to be smarter" against a "frightening" England team in...
BBC
Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final
England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
India great hits back at Pakistan legend over wild ‘Virat Kohli’ allegations
1983 World Cup winner and current chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has hit back at Shahid Afridi who accused the ICC of conspiring to ensure Team India’s qualification through to the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia following Virat Kohli’s “fake fielding” row.
ESPN
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
Is Ireland vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series fixture
Ireland host South Africa in their opening Autumn Nations Series fixture this afternoon, in what is the first match between the nations in five years.With Ireland currently top of the world rankings and South Africa third, the match will also set the tone ahead of their crunch meeting at next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.Ireland will therefore look to lay down a further marker of their World Cup ambitions against the holders, following on from their historic series victory over New Zealand in the summer.Follow Wales vs New Zealand LIVESouth Africa also beat the All Blacks this year,...
England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in T20 World Cup Super 12s – as it happened
It wasn’t as comfortable as it could have been, but England have booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia are out
Andy Farrell knows exactly what he wants from his Ireland team
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says there is more to rugby than “beating your chest” on the back of his side’s bruising victory over physical world champions South Africa.Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus branded the Irish “softies” just three years ago but they produced an inspired defensive display to lay down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup pool-stage clash in Paris.Farrell dismissed the significance of Erasmus’ comments and believes recent form, including Saturday’s statement 19-16 success in Dublin, shows his side are focusing on their own strengths.“I don’t make a big thing about it because I don’t...
ESPN
Tickets snapped up as World Cup final expected to sell out
AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Following two incredible semifinals on Saturday night, tickets for an explosive grand final have been snapped up with New Zealand Rugby looking to release every available seat to ensure a completely packed-out Eden Park next weekend. With over 8,000 tickets sold within minutes of the Black...
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
France 30-29 Australia: Autumn Nations Series – as it happened
France held off a spirited Wallabies display to win by a point in Paris
Rugby-Kicking woes a major headache for Bok coach Nienaber
Nov 6 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber says his side need to improve their accuracy from the kicking tee in what has become a handicap for the Springboks in the absence of injured flyhalf Handre Pollard.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England’s line-out menu to counter New Zealand’s blistering backs
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. As England's players celebrated their World Cup win against Canada by watching the second semi-final from behind the posts, Abbie Ward...
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Wayne Pivac's side aim to end 69-year losing streak
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales. It has developed into one of sport's longest losing streaks. And something ingrained in...
Australia breeze into semifinals on Addo-Carr’s 5 tries
HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Winger Josh Addo-Carr’s five tries powered Australia into the Rugby League World Cup semifinals as Lebanon was blown away by 48-4 on Friday. Addo-Carr claimed a hat trick inside 19 minutes of the first quarterfinal, and added two more in the second half. He has 11 tries in just three matches and needs only one more to equal the tournament record set by his teammate Valentine Holmes in 2017.
‘Lier’ Shahid Afridi drops bombshell in Virat Kohli ‘cheating’ row
Controversial former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has sensationally accused cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), of conspiring to arrange India’s entry into the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Shahid Afridi’s wild conspiracy charge came after India batting icon Virat Kohli was accused of “fake fielding” by the Bangladesh team after their 5-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide on Wednesday.
French Broadcaster TF1 and pay-TV giant Canal+ Resolve Carriage Fees Dispute In Time For FIFA World Cup
French broadcaster TF1 and pay-TV giant Canal+ have resolved their two-month dispute over carriage fees, related to the latter’s distribution of TF1’s free digital terrestrial television (DTT) channels. Canal+ normally carries TF1 and its channels TFX, TMC, TF1 Séries Films and LCI as part of the offering of its bouquet and the TNT Sat service giving access to all French channels. The group cut the signal on September 2 amid a stand-off over fees during negotiations for a renewal of the contract governing the arrangement which expired on August 31. The companies put out a short statement on Friday evening (November 4) announcing TF1...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England produce 'royal performance' in front of Princess of Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England needed to be at their best against Papua New Guinea - not just because a World Cup semi-final place was at stake, but they had royalty watching too.
India and Pakistan into T20 World Cup semis as Netherlands stun South Africa
India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.
