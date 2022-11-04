Ireland host South Africa in their opening Autumn Nations Series fixture this afternoon, in what is the first match between the nations in five years.With Ireland currently top of the world rankings and South Africa third, the match will also set the tone ahead of their crunch meeting at next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.Ireland will therefore look to lay down a further marker of their World Cup ambitions against the holders, following on from their historic series victory over New Zealand in the summer.Follow Wales vs New Zealand LIVESouth Africa also beat the All Blacks this year,...

1 DAY AGO