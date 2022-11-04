Read full article on original website
When do the polls open in West Virginia
Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time. Alabama 7 a.m. Alaska 7 a.m. Arizona 6 a.m. Arkansas 7:30 […]
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
What’s at stake for Maryland this election?
A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Dan Cox on crime, trans student athletes and immigration
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox talks about his stance on reducing crime, his views on transgender student athletes, immigration and his final message to voters before Election Day. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
Wes Moore on inflation, running mate Aruna Miller and final message to voters
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — In their final conversation before Election Day, Wes Moore talks to Capitol Review’s host Tasmin Mahfuz about his plans to curb inflation, why he chose Aruna Miller as his running mate and his message to voters when they head to the polls. “I want people to remember that this is […]
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)
Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook
In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
Will severe storms in Texas, Oklahoma reach Maryland?
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows where there are severe storms in Texas and Oklahoma. Will they make their way to Maryland? Watch his latest forecast.
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
Hurricane Ian aftermath underscores flood risk to Maryland coastal areas
WASHINGTON – As Florida residents and officials face difficult infrastructure repairs and billions of dollars in damage to property following Hurricane Ian, Marylanders are left to wonder if they could face a similar disaster sometime in the future. Maryland is at significant risk of flooding in future years, according...
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
Maryland Perspectives: Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training
The Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, also known as MCVET, has been helping Veterans since 1993. Veterans helping Veterans regain their self-reliance is core to the mission of the nonprofit. Many find themselves homeless because they have personal battles that are hard to overcome by themselves. MCVET offers substance abuse treatment as well as mental health counseling for other issues including PTSD and depression that may have led to their homelessness. They also work with Maryland organizations to provide training, housing and job opportunities. Interim Executive Director Adobolia Buford and Director of Development Cereta Spencer talk about their services, their upcoming virtual 5/10K and how you can get involved. If you know a veteran that needs help please reach out to Cereta at 410 576 9626 X-235.
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot are the most since there were six amendments on the ballot in 1986. Here is a look at each amendment:
