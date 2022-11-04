WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Today, Citizens for Judicial Fairness has partnered with leading Wilmington-based activist Keandra McDole and grassroots supporters to expose the Delaware Chancery and Supreme Court’s appalling decision to disenfranchise voters through striking down same-day voter registration and vote-by-mail legislation passed by the state legislature. CJF canvassers will blanket major polling sites in Wilmington to register voters who are turned away at the polls and urge them to advocate for Delaware’s leaders to protect voting rights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005992/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

