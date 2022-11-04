ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Time To "Fall Back" As Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kjcc_0iymnOLy00

Time to "fall back" as daylight saving time ends this weekend 01:13

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Floridians are about to turn their clocks back one hour and get back that hour of sleep lost in March with the return of Standard Time. Remember Spring is when we "Spring Forward" and Fall is when we "Fall Back into Daylight Saving Time (often incorrectly called daylight savings time).

Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. That means if you're staying in Saturday night, be sure to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. If you're out at 2 a.m., set your clocks back an hour when you wake up in the morning.

Daylight Saving Time gives people that extra hour of sunlight during the warm summer months, then comes Standard Time when that extra hour of daylight is snatched away in the evening and shifted to the morning hours. It's an age old tradition that officially isn't that old.

The practice of Daylight Saving Time became official in 1975 as a way to save energy and take advantage of natural daylight.

Standard Time used to begin in the middle of October, but it was moved to the first weekend in November in 2007.

Daylight Saving Time will return on the second Sunday in March.

Arizona, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Marians Islands, Guam, and American Samoa do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Didn't Florida do away with the whole clock-changing thing?

The answer is yes. The Sunshine Protection Act was passed by the Florida Senate and signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2018 to keep Florida in Daylight Saving Time permanently.

However, federal law currently does not allow full-time Daylight Saving Time and a change would require congressional approval.

In March, 2022, the U.S. Senate voted to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, it passed unanimously with bipartisan support. However, the U.S. House has not taken up the matter.

As always, Daylight Saving Time is also a good time to remember to swap the batteries in your family's smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for fresh ones.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Florida seeks to protect manatees near power plant

TALLAHASSEE - Hoping to protect manatees as they congregate this winter, state wildlife officials Tuesday issued an emergency rule that will temporarily prevent boating in an area of the Indian River Lagoon near a Florida Power & Light power plant.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rule will create a "no entry zone," effective Nov. 15, in water adjacent to FPL's Cape Canaveral Energy Center and in an intake canal. Manatees gather near the power plant in the winter because of the warm water.The commission also issued a similar 90-day emergency rule in December 2021, as it grappled with a record...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week

A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

State of Emergency, Hurricane Watch Issued in Florida

(TNS) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Florida’s east coast from the Brevard-Volusia county line south to Hallandale Beach as Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean with a projected path predicted to bring it toward the state by Wednesday night as hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Check your supplies ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole's arrival in Florida

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to hit somewhere along the state's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday as a strong storm or possibly a Category 1 hurricane.South Florida can expect heavy rains, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.CBS4's Nicole Lauren went to a Home Depot in Pinecrest to see if anyone was topping off their hurricane supply kit. She found the store was pretty calm and there were plenty of the basic supplies available.For those in South Florida who may be about to experience their first storm or those who dipped into their supplies since we are at the tail end of hurricane season, here are some things you should have on hand just in case.Batteries, flashlights, and water top the list. Your kit should also include something to charge your cell phone, non-perishable food items, toiletries, and cash. Rope comes in handy to secure loose items and it might not be a bad idea to have tarps in case of damage to your residence from flying debris. Insurance companies recommend that you take pictures of your property before and after the storm in case there is any damage.  
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
jitneybooks.com

Ten Things You Might Not Know about Florida’s History

The below is an excerpt from James C. Clark’s book A History Lover’s Guide to Florida. You can see James C. Clark at the Miami Book Fair on Saturday, November 19, at 12 p.m. in the MAGIC screening room at building 8. It is a simple question that...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFLA

Tropical system likely brings winds & rain this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A warm November weekend is coming to an end. The few showers we had pass through earlier have moved offshore and it will be dry tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop into the low 70s for Monday morning. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, […]
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy