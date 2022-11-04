Read full article on original website
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Whitley Neill launches Mince Pie gin in time for Christmas
Whitley Neill gin has launched two new festive flavours, Black Cherry and Mince Pie in time for Christmas. Both gins are available across the country now. The new Black Cherry Gin is inspired by the brand’s founder Johnny Neill’s travels to Africa and is available at Tesco, ASDA, and Sainsbury’s for £22.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Zoflora launches new winter scent and cleaning fans can't get enough
With Halloween and Bonfire Night over and done with for another year, it's time to start thinking about Christmas - and Zoflora has got fans excited with the launch of a new seasonal scent. The cleaning brand, loved by millions across the country including the housework queen Mrs Hinch, has revealed a gorgeous new winter scent, vanilla and amber.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Gousto teams up with PizzaExpress to bring four restaurant classics to homes
Gousto has teamed up with PizzaExpress to bring four top-of-the-table restaurant classics to homes across the country. Kicking off on November 15, the limited edition Gousto x PizzaExpress range provides Margherita Pomodoro, Pollo ad Astra, Funghi di Bosco and Sloppy Giuseppe. Taking less than one hour to prep and cook,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's announces big change as it axes plastic cutlery
McDonald’s is axing plastic cutlery in favour of paper-based spoons, knives and forks across England and Wales. The fast-food giant said it hopes the move will eliminate 858 metric tonnes of plastic each year. The new cutlery is made from renewable, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified pressed-paper and is...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The 25p kitchen item Wilko, B&M and Tesco shoppers say slashes energy bills
Shoppers are rushing to buy a 25p household item that can help people cut down on their water bill. Fairy has created a washing up liquid that can be used just as effectively with cold water as it can with hot. The cleaning giant confirmed that its new product can...
buckinghamshirelive.com
After Eight launches three new products for Christmas
After Eight is introducing three festive gifting products across the UK this Christmas in celebration of its 60 th birthday, including a limited-edition flavour. The seasonal products include a first-ever Mint Collection Box, a ‘Celebr Eight’ Dark Mint Chocolate Box and limited-edition Mint & Cherry flavour. Debbie Bowen,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Greggs launches its full festive menu with pigs in blankets and festive bakes
Greggs has announced the launch of its 2022 Christmas menu, including the Pigs Under Blankets Baguette, Mint Hot Chocolate and the iconic Festive Bake. Fans can already get their hands on the all-new Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette, alongside the Pigs Under Blankets Baguette. The Festive Bake, Vegan Festive Bake,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Morrisons has permanently cut the price of over half the hot dishes in its cafés
Morrisons is permanently reducing the price of over half the hot dishes in its cafés. Over half of the hot food dishes on the menu have had their prices cut including Fish and Chips which is now £6.99, the Full Breakfast – including Scottish, vegan and vegetarian options, now £5.99 and Burgers served with Chips and Coleslaw for £5.99.
buckinghamshirelive.com
M&S' new Jenga-like festive chocolate game divides shoppers
A new festive game released by M&S has divided opinion with many not wanting to get their hands on it. The £8 treat is called the Chocolate Topple Tower and is similar in principle to Jenga. According to the store's website, the structure is built from "milk, dark, white,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Homebase is selling 7ft inflatable Christmas dinosaur - cheaper than Aldi's £50 version
Homebase is selling a 7ft inflatable Christmas dinosaur, and it's cheaper than Aldi's £50 offering. The retailer has slashed the price of the decoration for a limited time only. The 7ft colourful inflatable has been reduced to £40, down from £80, and is currently cheaper than Aldi's T-Rex version...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Iceland freezes the price of its turkeys as cost goes up 32%
Iceland is freezing the prices of its own-brand frozen turkeys for Christmas this year, as ongoing issues with supply chains and the outbreak of avian influenza has led to a 32 percent increase in the prices at some supermarkets. The frozen food retailer has pledged to not pass the price increases onto its customers whilst also guaranteeing shoppers will be able to obtain a great value festive centrepiece with the return of its Turkey Insurance.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Morrisons launches festives drinks at its BREW bars
Morrisons has launched a range of Christmas drinks available from its BREW bars. Five new festive drinks, that will be prepared by Morrisons Baristas, have joined the café menu:. Black Forest Hot Chocolate, £2.99. Black Forest Frappe, £2.99. Gingerbread Latte, £2.99. Gingerbread Iced Latte, £2.99.
thesouthernladycooks.com
SAUSAGE GREEN CHILE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
This sausage green chile breakfast casserole recipe is so simple and full of flavor. It’s the perfect dish to serve when you need a quick breakfast option. It takes very little time to put together, and it’s always a hit when I serve it. This dish is wonderful for brunch or the holidays!
Eater
Finding True Comfort in a Box of Corn Muffin Mix
The Thanksgiving table is an all-out paen to comfort foods. It’s the kind of food you eat when you’re with your people, whatever that might mean for your particular family or friend group. The very routine of the meal — always the turkey, always the mac and cheese, always the matar paneer, always the mofongo — offers its own form of comfort.
Epicurious
Easy Sugar Cookie Icing
Everyone’s suddenly an artist during the holiday season and the allure of decorating sugar cookies (or trying to, at least) never fades. Seasoned pros and stick-figure drawers alike will appreciate the ease and usability of this simple sugar cookie icing recipe. Unlike a rudimentary powdered sugar and liquid (whole...
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Destroys Another Fast Food Favorite: Spring Rolls
The Great British Baking Show seems to be awfully confused this season. Instead of asking the bakers to, you know, bake, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith keep tasking them with cooking dishes from around the world. We’ve watched them massacre pizza, destroy Mexican cuisine, and completely miss the point of s’mores. This week, the horror continues with Prue’s Spring Roll Technical Challenge. The bakers are asked to make the Asian treat using a method that nods to “Pastry Week” rather than the actual techniques favored by Vietnamese and Chinese cooks. The Great British Baking Show‘s Spring Roll Technical Challenge is...
therecipecritic.com
Turkey Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Gobble gobble your way to Thanksgiving dinner with the cutest turkey charcuterie board there ever was! Guests of all ages will love this fun way to enjoy a snack or appetizer full of meat, cheese, crackers, and lots of fruit!
techaiapp.com
Pumpkin Bread Pudding – Fit Foodie Finds
This pumpkin bread pudding recipe comes out tender and sweet and is made with an entire loaf of pumpkin bread for the ultimate fall dessert. This isn’t your average bread pudding, it’s all the things you love about bread pudding, but uses pumpkin bread instead of brioche or sandwich bread!
larchmontbuzz.com
Baked Just Egg Bites
A few years back sous vide eggs became the rage at a particular coffee conglomerate for those of us wanting to cut back on carbs. I was part of that onslaught, opting for the 2-bite breakfast in place of a scone or muffin. They were quite tasty though outrageously expensive for the quantity of food.
