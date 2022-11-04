Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Zoflora launches new winter scent and cleaning fans can't get enough
With Halloween and Bonfire Night over and done with for another year, it's time to start thinking about Christmas - and Zoflora has got fans excited with the launch of a new seasonal scent. The cleaning brand, loved by millions across the country including the housework queen Mrs Hinch, has revealed a gorgeous new winter scent, vanilla and amber.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Quorn launches spicy buffalo fillets perfect for a vegan fakeaway
With families continuing to cut back as the cost of living crisis rages on, the weekly takeaway may be one of the first things to face the chop. Especially if you find meat-free takeaway options hard to come by. Well, Quorn has you sorted. The brand is launching its new...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Morrisons launches festives drinks at its BREW bars
Morrisons has launched a range of Christmas drinks available from its BREW bars. Five new festive drinks, that will be prepared by Morrisons Baristas, have joined the café menu:. Black Forest Hot Chocolate, £2.99. Black Forest Frappe, £2.99. Gingerbread Latte, £2.99. Gingerbread Iced Latte, £2.99.
Comments / 0