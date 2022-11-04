Read full article on original website
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Longboat Observer
Sand sculptors amp up for the Crystal Classic
As if sculpted in marble instead of pristine white sand, the sensational sculptures displayed at the Siesta Key Crystal Classic — from hyper-realistic castles to mystical mermaids — wow spectators from across the region and state every winter. In November, the 12th annual event on Siesta Key Beach...
Mysuncoast.com
47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
Venice mobile home residents frustrated with city rules for rebuilding
When Walter Tresselt finally returned to his mobile home park after Hurricane Ian swept through, he thought a bomb went off. Now, the Venice resident is trying to fix up his daughter's own mobile home after it was hit during Ian. But he's encountering some resistance.
Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida
Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
NBC 2
Pickup truck collides with home following Punta Gorda car crash
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A car crash ended up in front of a Punta Gorda home Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a car accident on First Ave. south of Punta Gorda. A black Ford Flex and a blue pickup crashed, sending the pickup car toward the home. Three people...
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Italian Restaurants in Sarasota
Sarasota’s love affair with Italy goes back to the city’s earliest days. There’s the Ca’ d’Zan, John Ringling’s immense Venetian-style mansion on Sarasota Bay, plus, of course, the man’s immense Renaissance art collection, which includes the famous replica of Michelangelo’s David—so recognizable that the City of Sarasota made it its logo. But that’s just scratching the surface. There’s also the city of Venice, not to mention the Asolo, named after a small town in Italy’s Veneto region where the 18th century interior of the theater was sourced, and Lido Key, which shares a name with a barrier island in the Venetian lagoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million
1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band will no longer perform in the Disney World parade. The band found out just a week prior to the performance that they would not participate due to a change in Disney’s policy. According to a letter sent by the...
Sarasota County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Disabled Woman
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing disabled female that may possibly be in danger due to health-related issues. The missing person is identified as Alexandra P. Simon. She is a white female 41 years of age, with dyed
WINKNEWS.com
Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River
The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
The Best Homemade Pasta on the Suncoast is in Bradenton, Florida
I love Italian food. I especially love great Italian food and homemade pasta. Not every Italian restaurant serves pasta that is homemade in their kitchen! Well, right here in Bradenton, Florida there is a great Italian restaurant that will put a great big smile on your face!. It’s located on...
Early morning shooting in Sarasota leaves 1 injured, police say
Sarasota police responded to a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
disneydining.com
Band Disney Rejected Due to Mascot Is Going to the Park Anyway
News is spreading quickly of a Florida High School Marching Band being rejected by Walt Disney World Resort due to its mascot. The band’s performance may be banned from the Disney Park… but that’s not stopping the students from visiting as Park Guests. Venice High School Marching...
How did Hurricane Ian affect Seashell Capital of the World?
Despite Hurricane Ian’s wrath on the famous island, Sanibel may continue to be the place for seashells by the seashore, but the storm’s effects could still cause a grim situation for the marine ecosystem.
Sarasota County Sheriff Says Missing-Endangered Man William “Bob” Wagner Home Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Mr. William “Bob” Wagner has returned home and is safe, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help to locate a missing endangered person. This afternoon, Sarasota Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3800
941area.com
Where to Eat a Calzone in Bradenton & Sarasota?
We all love pizzas, but what about the inside-out pizza? We’re talking about calzones!. Lately, they have been quite popular in Bradenton & Sarasota. And why not — these delectable pizza doughs, stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables, taste cheesy, saucy, and so satisfying. So if you’d...
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
