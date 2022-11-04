Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Fashion In New York City Determines Social ClassReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Related
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession
POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Raleigh News & Observer
Driver runs away after crashing bus with teens inside, NJ officials say. He faces DUI
A bus driver taking high school students to school crashed into a vehicle — then ran away, leaving the teens alone inside, New Jersey prosecutors say. He is accused of driving intoxicated during the hit-and-run crash the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, which didn’t specify the substance.
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
Alleged S.I. Railway menace struck again on Rikers Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Already behind bars in connection with a string of alleged robberies and assaults aboard the Staten Island Railway (SIR), a Mariners Harbor man tried his luck with someone on the inside, authorities say. Miguel Pabon, of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was 19 when...
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of alleged bank robber
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police have charged a 56-year-old Town of Newburgh man with attempted robbery in connection with the incident at the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 late Friday afternoon. At about 10:45 p.m. that night, police arrested Basil Martusevich of the Town of Newburgh...
NBC New York
Harlem Man Arrested for Girlfriend's Murder After Body Parts Found in Suitcases
An arrest has been made in the murder case of D'Asia Johnson, the 22-year-old woman found dismembered and stuffed in suitcases left inside a Brooklyn apartment in September. Police arrested Justin Williams, 24, on charges of murder and concealment of a human corpse on Monday, nearly seven weeks after Johnson was discovered. The Harlem man, previously identified by sources as the victim's boyfriend, had been questioned by authorities last month in her killing, sources had said.
Accused Rapist From Goshen Apprehended After Fleeing State, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man charged with raping a minor was caught after fleeing out of state, police said. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police started investigating allegations that Orange County resident Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, had sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old, and learned that he had fled the state to avoid being arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to New York State Police.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Trucker who killed model along I-80 in Pa. gets 40 to 80 years behind bars
LEWISBURG – The Texas truck driver who admitted killing a New York City model and leaving her body in the snow along Interstate 80 in western Union County has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison. The sentence handed down Monday by Snyder-Union County Judge Michael...
News 12
Dramatic video shows allegedly intoxicated driver slamming vehicle into parked pickup truck
Police in Verona have released surveillance video showing a dramatic crash involving an allegedly intoxicated driver. A camera at a nearby home captured the moment a 30-year-old woman crashed on Grove Avenue. Video shows her vehicle plowing into a parked pickup truck, moving it several feet. No one was injured...
Goshen police warns residents of traffic delays due to emergency drill
Goshen police warns residents of traffic delays on Tuesday due to an active shooter drill.
$15K In Drugs, $20K In Cash, Magazines Seized From Cousins During Jersey City Raid
A pair of alleged drug dealers were busted with high capacity magazines,, a handgun and more than $15,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana and other drugs in Hudson County, authorities said. Talha Khan, 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, NY, were charged with 26 related offenses...
Man placed gun against cop’s face and started firing, document detailing shooting reveals
The man who shot and wounded two Newark police officers at an apartment building Tuesday placed his gun on the face of one of the cops and started firing, documents detailing the incident acquired by NJ Advance Media show. Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were dispatched to an apartment...
Newark Officer Shot In Neck Gets Emotional Clapout From Hospital (VIDEO)
The Newark police officer who was shot in the neck while tracking down a shooting suspect has been released from the hospital after a two-day stay. Just before being wheeled out the front doors into the crowd, Johnny Aquino was greeted by fellow Newark officer Jabril Paul, who was shot in the leg Tuesday, Nov. 1, while trying to serve a warrant.
Comments / 0