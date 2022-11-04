ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession

POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police release name of alleged bank robber

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police have charged a 56-year-old Town of Newburgh man with attempted robbery in connection with the incident at the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 late Friday afternoon. At about 10:45 p.m. that night, police arrested Basil Martusevich of the Town of Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC New York

Harlem Man Arrested for Girlfriend's Murder After Body Parts Found in Suitcases

An arrest has been made in the murder case of D'Asia Johnson, the 22-year-old woman found dismembered and stuffed in suitcases left inside a Brooklyn apartment in September. Police arrested Justin Williams, 24, on charges of murder and concealment of a human corpse on Monday, nearly seven weeks after Johnson was discovered. The Harlem man, previously identified by sources as the victim's boyfriend, had been questioned by authorities last month in her killing, sources had said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Accused Rapist From Goshen Apprehended After Fleeing State, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man charged with raping a minor was caught after fleeing out of state, police said. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police started investigating allegations that Orange County resident Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, had sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old, and learned that he had fled the state to avoid being arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to New York State Police.
GOSHEN, NY

