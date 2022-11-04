POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.

