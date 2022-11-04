Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but renounced his draft rights after an Arizona Republic investigation shed more light on the specifics of how Miller and a classmate bullied and mistreated another classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Mitchell Miller signing a disservice to the Bruins and the victim’s family
The Bruins will risk fracturing a tight-knit locker room if or when they call up Miller. Within the confines of the Boston Bruins locker room, they pride themselves on establishing a close bond with one another. Their tight-knit culture goes back to 2006 when Zdeno Chara arrived and set the...
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
Mother of boy bullied by Mitchell Miller says he has never apologized
BOSTON - The mother of a boy who was abused by Mitchell Miller, a star hockey player signed by the Boston Bruins, says he has never apologized to her son or her family. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges of racist bullying. The incidents still haunt the family of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who say the bullying and battering went on for years. Joni Meyer-Crothers, Isaiah's mother, told WBZ-TV she is still waiting for a proper apology from Miller."He's never reached out to my son, he never reached out to us," Meyer-Crothers said.Miller was 14 years old when the incident...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
PATRICE BERGERON DISCUSSES THE CONTROVERSIAL SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
Patrice Bergeron joined Elliotte Friedman to discuss the team's decision to sign Mitchell Miller, who was charged in juvenile court for heinous abuse of a classmate seven years ago. The move has garnered widespread criticism, the majority of which is highly critical. Bruins captain admitted that he, personally, was on...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
Looking back at 1,500 games at the Saddledome
On Oct. 15, 1983, the Calgary Flames played their very first regular season game at the Olympic Saddledome. It was a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. On Nov. 3, 2022, the Flames played their 1,500th regular season game at the building, a 4-1 setback to the Nashville Predators. In-between those book-ending losses, the Flames have won 825 regular season appearances at the Saddledome.
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point
The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series in Finland and was asked about the Bruins signing Miller. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court...
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
BRUINS PLAYERS THRUST INTO DIFFICULT POSITION BY MANAGEMENT AND ARE NOT IMPRESSED BY RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The Boston Bruins' signing of Mitchell Miller has caused a huge whirlwind in and around the NHL, and placed centerfold in the discussion has been the Bruins' players. The players are the face of the organization, and they have been tasked with answering questions about the signing, which just isn't fair to them. The players didn't ask for it, they were not wholly on board with the decision (with what little consideration they are given), but still they must answer for it.
Husso, Kubalik help Red Wings shut out Islanders
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 24 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the New York Islanders' winning streak at five games with a 3-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth in the NHL. "The guys did a great job...
Preview: Blues at Bruins
BLUES Another game, another similar result for the St. Louis Blues. The team, which had some time for self-reflection and a closed door meeting with General Manager Doug Armstrong to sort things out, still struggled in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders in their last game. "It's tough,"...
