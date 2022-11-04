Read full article on original website
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Election Day and its potential impact on the nation. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
Berkshire County’s Election Day highlights include two statehouse races, governor’s council seat
After the most recent round of redistricting, the largely rural, sparsely populated Berkshires lost a seat in the House — shrinking its Beacon Hill delegation to three state representatives and one state Senate district including three other Western Massachusetts counties. Since 2011, Democrat Paul Mark of Peru has represented...
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen faces challenge from attorney Michael Phillips
Republican Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is running for re-election after eight years in the position. Her Democratic challenger, Michael Phillips, says he brings private sector experience to the table, and also accuses the incumbent DA of losing her grip on the office. WAMC interviewed both candidates this week.
Risk in theatre can be rewarding
The theatrical experience should always be entertaining. The problem is in defining entertainment. For many a tragedy is as rewarding as is a comedy; and a musical can vary from Brecht to Bacharach. These thoughts come to mind after attending two area plays last weekend. They were totally different in...
