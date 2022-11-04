ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

richmondconfidential.org

Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?

A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
SAN PABLO, CA
kuic.com

It’s The Vacaville Museum Guild Quilt Raffle!

The Vacaville Museum Guild presents The Christmas Quilt, on display at the Vacaville Museum, 213. Buck Ave., Vacaville, Thursday –Saturday, 1-4:30 pm (closed Saturdays in October). This beautiful quilt. was pieced by Guild member, Candy Kraft, and Quilted by InStitches, Dixon. Raffle tickets are now on sale to win...
VACAVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility

On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon

COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
EUREKA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Martinez to Coordinate Resolution of Homeless Camp, Known as “Camp Hope”

Over the past week, upon learning of the Homeless Action Coalition’s imminent plans to discontinue services at Camp Hope (an encampment of unhoused individuals located at the outdoor amphitheater at the City’s Waterfront), the City of Martinez initiated a response to address the anticipated impacts of this departure.
MARTINEZ, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park

Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
vallejosun.com

Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD

VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
VALLEJO, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

UC top nine percent letters cause division

Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
scotscoop.com

Lunardi’s preventative measures leave students waiting and backpack-less

Lunardi’s Markets has implemented policies to deal with floods of students after school. Located in Carlmont Village Shopping Center, Lunardi’s is a 10-minute walk from both Carlmont High School and Tierra Linda Middle School, and a 20-minute walk from Ralston Middle School. Due to Lunardi’s proximity to the...
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Day: Storm front slams into Northern California, Waterspout warnings posted along the coast

SAN FRANCISCO -- The leading edge of a potent cold front slammed into the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday, triggering a litany of crashes on local roadways, a flash flood watch for Monterey County and waterspout warnings along the coast.Pockets of moderate and heavy downpours lit up the radar across the South Bay around 5 a.m. as the front began its day-long assault on the region.The storm churned up the Pacific, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a slew of hail and waterspout warnings for the San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey coasts around 2 a.m. and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

