NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
kuic.com
The City Of Fairfield’s Veteran’s Day Parade: “Serving With Honor” 11/11/22!
The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department is busy planning the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Fairfield. It gives us great pride to bring the Fairfield community together to honor and recognize our Veterans. The theme for this year’s event is – “Serving with Honor.”
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
SFist
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
richmondconfidential.org
Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?
A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
kuic.com
It’s The Vacaville Museum Guild Quilt Raffle!
The Vacaville Museum Guild presents The Christmas Quilt, on display at the Vacaville Museum, 213. Buck Ave., Vacaville, Thursday –Saturday, 1-4:30 pm (closed Saturdays in October). This beautiful quilt. was pieced by Guild member, Candy Kraft, and Quilted by InStitches, Dixon. Raffle tickets are now on sale to win...
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
vallejosun.com
Challenge to ruling allowing Vallejo cops to demand licenses at DUI checkpoints denied
VALLEJO – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied an en banc rehearing in a case of a Vermont man who claimed his 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to show his drivers’ license at a Vallejo DUI checkpoint in 2014.
North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon
COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
eastcountytoday.net
Martinez to Coordinate Resolution of Homeless Camp, Known as “Camp Hope”
Over the past week, upon learning of the Homeless Action Coalition’s imminent plans to discontinue services at Camp Hope (an encampment of unhoused individuals located at the outdoor amphitheater at the City’s Waterfront), the City of Martinez initiated a response to address the anticipated impacts of this departure.
sonomacountygazette.com
There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park
Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
Concord Police Allegedly Harass Family At Home Memorial Service
This family is upset after Concord PD show up to their home
vallejosun.com
Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD
VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
UC top nine percent letters cause division
Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
scotscoop.com
Lunardi’s preventative measures leave students waiting and backpack-less
Lunardi’s Markets has implemented policies to deal with floods of students after school. Located in Carlmont Village Shopping Center, Lunardi’s is a 10-minute walk from both Carlmont High School and Tierra Linda Middle School, and a 20-minute walk from Ralston Middle School. Due to Lunardi’s proximity to the...
First Alert Day: Storm front slams into Northern California, Waterspout warnings posted along the coast
SAN FRANCISCO -- The leading edge of a potent cold front slammed into the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday, triggering a litany of crashes on local roadways, a flash flood watch for Monterey County and waterspout warnings along the coast.Pockets of moderate and heavy downpours lit up the radar across the South Bay around 5 a.m. as the front began its day-long assault on the region.The storm churned up the Pacific, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a slew of hail and waterspout warnings for the San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey coasts around 2 a.m. and a...
