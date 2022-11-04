ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Highlights + PND soccer at state finals

(25 News Now) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups. In Class 7A, Pekin moved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over Normal Community. Tanner Sprecher scored the game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds left and Mylee Hansen knocked in the game-winning extra point for the Dragons’ only lead of the game.
PEORIA, IL
johnadamsathletics.com

Girls Basketball Opens Season with Victory

The Girls Basketball team began the season on Thursday night in a thrilling road win over Marquette Catholic. The Eagles defeated the Blazers 42-38. Adams kept the game close, staying within a few points early on in the game. Trailing only 4 going into the fourth quarter, Marquette Catholic began a run and started to pull away, but the Eagles were not down yet and would not give up. After falling down 5 points, Adams began to hit their shots. The Eagles scored 20 points in the quarter to finally put the team in front of Marquette Catholic. A big quarter from Mikayla Crumbley and Jayne Kelly allowed Adams to secure the win. Crumbley and Kelly combined for 13 points in the quarter alone.
ALTON, IL

