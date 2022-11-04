The Girls Basketball team began the season on Thursday night in a thrilling road win over Marquette Catholic. The Eagles defeated the Blazers 42-38. Adams kept the game close, staying within a few points early on in the game. Trailing only 4 going into the fourth quarter, Marquette Catholic began a run and started to pull away, but the Eagles were not down yet and would not give up. After falling down 5 points, Adams began to hit their shots. The Eagles scored 20 points in the quarter to finally put the team in front of Marquette Catholic. A big quarter from Mikayla Crumbley and Jayne Kelly allowed Adams to secure the win. Crumbley and Kelly combined for 13 points in the quarter alone.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO