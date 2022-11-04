Read full article on original website
25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Highlights + PND soccer at state finals
(25 News Now) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups. In Class 7A, Pekin moved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over Normal Community. Tanner Sprecher scored the game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds left and Mylee Hansen knocked in the game-winning extra point for the Dragons’ only lead of the game.
The Girls Basketball team began the season on Thursday night in a thrilling road win over Marquette Catholic. The Eagles defeated the Blazers 42-38. Adams kept the game close, staying within a few points early on in the game. Trailing only 4 going into the fourth quarter, Marquette Catholic began a run and started to pull away, but the Eagles were not down yet and would not give up. After falling down 5 points, Adams began to hit their shots. The Eagles scored 20 points in the quarter to finally put the team in front of Marquette Catholic. A big quarter from Mikayla Crumbley and Jayne Kelly allowed Adams to secure the win. Crumbley and Kelly combined for 13 points in the quarter alone.
The 6-foot-1 guard couldn't miss last year. He shot 53.5% from the field, 44.1% from three-point range and 83% from the line while averaging 19.1 points per game. All five starters for the Dons averaged double figures in points, so it wasn't like the all-region selection was the only one scoring for PD either.
